By Mojalefa Mashego
3 minute read
5 Aug 2023
6:30 am
News

RIP Joseph Makwela: Remembering SA’s Mbaqanga pioneer

By Mojalefa Mashego

From cattle herding to global music icon: Remembering Joseph Makwela, SA's iconic mbaqanga bassist, as his musical legacy and extraordinary journey leave an indelible mark on history.

Joseph Makwela mbaqanga pioneer
Doctor Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Joseph Makwela at the 2023 Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards (BVSMA) at the Soweto Theatre on February 05, 2023 in Soweto, South Africa. The awards BVSM recognise and appreciate contributions made by backing vocalists and session musicians. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe
In July 2020, Rolling Stone magazine published its 50 Greatest Bassists of All Time – and at a healthy 44 was South Africa’s own Joseph Makwela. This is the man who, with another innovator, guitarist Marks “Shaluza Max” Mankwane, are the pioneers of mbaqanga. On Tuesday, “Bra Joe” or “Mavuthela”, plucked his last cord aged 83 in Soweto, after an illness. Mbaqanga is a lively, come -and-dance music genre born in the 1960s during the dark days of apartheid. It fused traditional African harmonies with modern sounds of the day like kwela, marabi and smanje manje from the slums of...