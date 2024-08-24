Carnage on SA roads: Six killed, two critically injured in horrific multiple accidents

The impact of a head-on collision in the Free State was so severe that three women and two men died instantly.

In a series of tragic road incidents in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal at least six people lost their lives, and several others were injured on Friday night and Saturday morning.

A devastating head-on collision at roughly 10pm on the R707 between Marquard and Senekal claimed the lives of five people.

“A black BMW with Lesotho registration number plates with a male driver and a white KIA with registration with GP registration had male driver and three women passengers,” said police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring.

According to police reports, the BMW was driven by a male driver, while the KIA had a male driver and three female passengers. The impact was so severe that the three women and two men died instantly.

Marquard police responded to the incident and confirmed the fatalities. According to Mophiring, a case of culpable homicide is currently under investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have lost a relative or next of kin to contact the Marquard station commander, Warrant Officer Chaotsane, at 082 466 8266.

Child struck by vehicle in Howick

Earlier on the same day, Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to Howick Main Road in Howick after receiving reports of a child being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, they found a 12-year-old child who had sustained serious injuries.

The child was stabilized on the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but the child is currently receiving medical care.

Good Samaritan critically injured in Mt Edgecombe

In another incident, a Good Samaritan was critically injured while assisting a motorist in Mt. Edgecombe, KwaZulu-Natal.

The man was helping the driver of a white VW Golf 7 change a tyre on Hillhead Drive when a white Toyota Corolla collided with him, pinning him against the VW Golf.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) arrived to find the man receiving treatment from paramedics.

Arrive alive reported that he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Three other people who were also assisting with the tyre change sustained minor injuries.

Pedestrian killed on N2 near Ballito

The final incident of the day occurred on the N2 near Ballito, where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a taxi.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to the scene early in the morning, but unfortunately, the 48-year-old man had already sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead upon their arrival.