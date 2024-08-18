Head on collision claims life in KZN

The horrific collision left 2 people in a critical condition, 3 seriously injured and sadly one person lost their life.

Head on collision in KwaZulu-Natal claims one life, leaves five injured. Picture: Supplied

A head-on collision in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has left one person dead, and five injured.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the accident on Sunday morning involved two motor vehicles.

“The horrific collision left two people in critical condition, three seriously injured, and sadly one person lost their life.”

IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support stabilised the critically injured, while Rural Metro Fire extricated the patients from the wrecks.

All the patients were taken to nearby health facilities for further care.

SAPS were also on the scene to investigate.

Another head on collision in KZN

On Friday, IPSS responded to another head on collision on the N2 northbound in KZN. This time the accident was a multi-vehicle collision between a truck and two motor vehicles.

Meyrick said a truck was travelling south when it lost control, colliding head-on with the two vehicles.

No life was claimed in this accident. However, two people were stabilised on the scene by the IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support.

Two others were treated for minor injuries by Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

‘There were injured schoolchildren all over’

An accident between a light motor vehicle, a light delivery vehicle, a bus and an articulated truck claimed three lives in Mpumalanga earlier this week. The accident happened just after 7 am on the KaNyamazane Road.

Emer-G-Med’s spokesperson Martin Jeffrey told The Citizen there were injured school children strewn across the “chaotic” scene.

“It’s not very clear at the moment as to who was at fault, but it’s clear that the school bus and the light delivery vehicle had collided head. When I arrived on the scene, there was absolute pandemonium,” Jeffrey said.

29 injured people, including the driver of the bus, were transported to various hospitals within the Nelspruit area.