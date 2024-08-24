Crime

By Enkosi Selane

24 Aug 2024

Mitchells Plain mass shooting: Three teenagers gunned down in cold blood, more injured

Young lives lost: The second Mitchells Plain mass shooting in the span of a week is believed to be gang-related.

mass shooting/ Mitchell's Plain/ Teenagers/ Killed

Photo: iStock

A tragic mass shooting in Mitchells Plain, Western Cape has left three teenagers dead and three others injured.

Initially, two teenagers were reported as dead. However, a 15-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, has since also died.

“The charges will now change to three for murder and three counts of attempted murder,” confirmed the province’s South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm.

Three other victims of the shock shooting incident – two males and a female aged between 15 and 20 – have been hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Rocklands Park mass shooting

The incident occurred on Friday night, 23 August at a park on Bosduif Road, in Rocklands, where the teenagers were hanging out together.

Reports of the shooting surfaced at 7.29pm on a local crime and traffic group, prompting residents to clear the way for emergency services.

According to Pojie, unknown gunmen opened fire on the teenagers. Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were declared dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the motive behind the shooting is gang-related, although arrests are yet to be made.

Three murder and three attempted murder charges have been opened for further investigation as police work to track down the perpetrators.

Community in mourning

Cape Town etc reported that the area’s councillor Ashley Potts expressed his condolences to the families affected by the shooting.

“As ward councillor, I condemn the senseless shooting and call on all who are able to provide information to contact SAPS or myself directly. It WILL be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” said Potts.

He also urged residents to assist the authorities in identifying the culprits.

ALSO READ: Police investigating after at least 8 killed in Khayelitsha

Second mass shooting in a week

The latest incident marks the second mass shooting involving teenagers in the area within a week.

On Saturday, 17 August, three unidentified gunmen opened fire on a group of teenagers attending a birthday party in Hanover Park’s Galilee Walk.

Seven of the teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, were injured in that incident. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting, and the investigations continue.

Authorities are calling on the community to assist with any information that could lead to the apprehension of those responsible for these violent acts.

