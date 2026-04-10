Rooms in hijacked police station being rented out for R500 [VIDEO]

The old Carletonville police station was abandoned almost 20 years ago due to a sinkhole.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is cracking down on the hijacking of a former community key point.

Dean Macpherson, on Friday, was in Carletonville to conduct an oversight visit of the Carletonville police station.

The police station was abandoned almost 20 years ago after a sinkhole left the building structurally unsound.

In the intervening years, the structure had been taken over by criminal elements, with the building having been partitioned for makeshift housing.

Macpherson stated his intention to evict the occupants, provide them with temporary accommodation and restore the building for community benefit.

R500 per room

The minister observed the derelict condition of the area and declared the department would rectify matters.

Most concerning to Macpherson was the exploitation of those needing shelter by the criminal elements.

“It is deeply concerning that this state property is being unlawfully rented out for as little as R500.

“Work will now begin to evict those illegally occupying the site and restore it for its intended purpose – a functioning police station that serves the community

“We will also criminally prosecute those behind this scheme,” stated Macpherson.

Dismay at eviction

One of the occupants of the structure expressed his dismay at being evicted, believing he had the necessary permission to do so.

The man said that he was given documentation for his stay and considered it proof of his right to occupy the building

Macpherson instructed the man to leave the premises, but said temporary accommodation would be provided.

“Now I hear I don’t have [the] right to stay here. That made me shocked because I’ve got papers to come and stay here,” the man told The Citizen.

The elderly occupant had been living at the property for eight years and moved there after his previous accommodation was also affected by a sinkhole.

The man was sceptical about receiving any accommodation, believing he was singled out for removal because he was not the sole occupant. He said six people lived in the premises.

“It makes me think otherwise because they don’t go to other people,” the man queried.

WATCH: An evicted occupant relays the story of his occupation and pending eviction