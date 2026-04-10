SAA CEO Lamola and directors quit as airline accused of purge

Airline industry insider says SAA is rudderless after latest resignations

South African Airways (SAA) is facing renewed uncertainty after Group CEO Professor John Lamola and three non-executive directors announced their resignations on Friday afternoon. Now, analysts are warning that the airline’s recovery narrative may not be as solid as it has been portrayed.

Lamola will step down at the end of April 2026, four years after leading the airline from business rescue. During his tenure, the Auditor-General’s website lists qualified audits for each of the reporting periods under his watch, while the 2025 annual report was severely disclaimed and widely criticised by analysts.

SAA ‘rudderless’ after the purge

Aviation analyst Guy Leitch said the cluster of departures suggested deeper structural problems within the airline. He said that even when a brave face was put on the situation, including the claim of a profit in the 2025 annual report, the problems appeared to run deeper than initially suspected.

He also noted the departure of the chief financial officer within a fortnight of the 2025 report being publicly flayed.

An airline industry insider, who asked not to be named, called the series of fresh vacancies a purge. They said SAA was now rudderless.

“It seems that even when a brave face was put on things, claiming a profit in the 2025 annual report, for example, the problems ran deeper than first suspected,” Leitch said.

“We’ve seen the exit of the chief financial officer, then the CEO shortly afterwards, and also the resignation of non-executive directors. That’s not insignificant. It reminds me of the fallout around 2012, when key and respected directors resigned from the board, citing political interference and the influence at the time of Dudu Myeni.”

In a media statement, the SAA board thanked Lamola for his service, noting that he had led the airline through a critical rebuilding phase after its exit from business rescue and the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the airline, SAA expanded its fleet from five to 19 aircraft during Lamola’s tenure and increased its route network from six to 17 destinations, including the reintroduction of international routes such as São Paulo and Perth.

Board chair Sedzani Mudau said his leadership had left a lasting and positive legacy and helped position the airline for sustained success.

But, criticism of SAA’s true financial position has intensified in recent weeks. In March, analysts described the airline’s recovery report as misleading, arguing that the reported R155 million profit for 2025 was largely driven by once-off gains rather than sustainable operational performance. The Auditor-General’s disclaimer opinion further raised concerns, indicating that key aspects of the airline’s financial reporting could not be verified.

Outa ‘not surprised‘

Wayne Duvenage, chief executive of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), said Lamola’s resignation was expected, given the growing concerns.

“We’re not surprised. It’s being presented as if everything is hunky-dory, but there have been mounting questions, particularly around the 2025 annual report sign-off and the mixed messages that didn’t align with the airline’s actual performance,” Duvenage said.

He said the resignation was the right decision but called for further scrutiny of Lamola’s tenure and whether there was any wrongdoing or hint of delinquency.

Duvenage also questioned the circumstances around Lamola’s permanent appointment last year, which he described as political interference.

“Why was that tolerated in the first place,” said Duvenage. “This is what happens when cadre deployment gets in the way of merit and appointing the best people for the job.”

Duvenage also said that Transport Minister Barbara Creecy should have exercised greater caution at the time of Lamola’s appointment and said the involvement of Deputy President Paul Mashatile raised further questions.

‘R5bn in irregular expenditure under Lamola’s watch’

“There appeared to be a lot of misleading information around why Lamola was chosen,” Duvenage said. “In addition was around R5 billion in irregular expenditure under Lamola’s watch.”

The board has appointed Air Chefs CEO Matshela Seshibe as acting group CEO.

Sources close to SAA questioned why SAA chief commercial officer Tebogo Tsimane was not considered to take the reins temporarily.

SAA said the catering boss was appointed while a process to recruit a permanent replacement gets underway.

It has also sought to reassure stakeholders that the remaining directors have the necessary experience to ensure continuity and stability.