Rosemary Ndlovu: Ex-husband of Nomsa Mudau says her children ‘don’t want to see her’

Justice Mudau, the ex-husband of Nomsa Mudau, says the relationship between her and their children is “beyond broken”.

Nomsa appeared in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Thursday alongside co-accused and convicted killer Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu on charges of attempted murder.

They are alleged to have conspired to kill Nomsa’s ex-husband, Justice, in 2018 for insurance payouts.

Justice: ‘Security a major concern’

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, Justice said although he was pleased to see the case against his ex-wife proceeding, he has had to increase his security.

He expressed hope the matter could be concluded soon so his life could return to normal.

“I have mixed feelings considering that it’s good to see that the court process is unfolding, the matter is on the roll and it’s continuing smoothly,” Justice told the news channel.

“On the other hand is the issue of safety, one has to look after himself. Security is still of a major concern considering that the suspect is still out on bail though attending the court.

“I don’t want to sound like I am prosecuting personally, but it’s worrying and concerning. We just wish that this matter can be finished and we continue with our lives.”

Nomsa’s children ‘don’t trust her’

Justice said he beefed up security at his home with cameras and well-trained dogs to alert him of any suspicious activities. However, he says he cannot travel freely as he always has to be on guard.

“We have upgraded a lot in terms of security measures and not forgetting the neighbourhood watch in our communities, people who always come around to report if they see any suspicious people. I appreciate them,” said Justice.

“However, security measures come at a cost, one has to install cameras and something to fall back on in case something happens, and we have to source well-trained dogs and procure firearms. We need to tread carefully when we move around to make sure we’re safe.”

According to Justice, Nomsa’s relationship with her children has been broken since they heard of her arrest. He said he was waiting for the children, aged 12 and 17, to mature before seeing how things unfold.

“Her relationship between her and the children is broken. She doesn’t have access to them because they don’t trust her. They don’t want to see her.”

Murder plot fails

Nomsa and Rosemary stand accused of hiring Jabulani Mtshali to kill Justice in 2018, offering R75,000 for the job.

Mtshali told the court in July that he received a call from Lakhiwe Mkhize, who asked him to accompany him to meet Mudau. Mudau got Mkhize’s number from Ndlovu.

“Mme Mudau told us she had a problem with her husband. She accused him of cheating on her. He goes to taverns and comes back in the morning. When she prepares food for him, he does not eat. She told us she did not have money,” Mtshali explained.

He alleged that Mudau instructed him to shoot her then-husband at the gate of their home.

“We agreed because we knew we would not do it and tried a means to get hold of a police officer to talk to. We tried to get the police officer who assisted in the case of Ndlovu, but unfortunately, he was still busy on that particular case.

The two “thought it wise to approach someone who is Venda speaking, who can then come with us to explain to the husband what was about to happen to him.”

The murder plot was unsuccessful after Mtshali allegedly warned Justice about the matter.

Rosemary is already serving six life sentences for orchestrating the murders of her lover and several family members for life insurance payouts.

Both women have pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues.