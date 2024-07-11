‘You must drink a lot of water, neh’ – Rosemary Ndlovu told as she complains of kidney problems

Ndlovu is serving six life sentences for orchestrating the murders of her lover and several family members to collect life insurance payouts.

Jabulani Mtshali, the alleged hit man hired to kill Nomsa Mudau’s husband in 2018, told the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court he was promised R75,000 for the job.

Mudau and her co-accused convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu appeared in court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder.

They are alleged to have conspired to kill Mudau’s ex-husband, Justice Mudau, in 2018 for insurance payouts.

Justice and Nomsa have since separated after their divorce was finalised in November 2021.

Ndlovu told to ‘drink water’

On Thursday, Ndlovu told the judge she was struggling with her kidneys.

The judge asked: “What’s wrong? Your kidneys? Are they not treating you?”

“I went to Bara last week,” responded Nldovu.

“Bara? You must drink a lot of water, neh. Good luck, Sis. It’s almost Friday, girls, let’s push,” said the judge.

Ndlovu told the judge the court proceedings could proceed despite her health issues.

“We will see as we progress,” she said.

‘I had no intention of doing the job’

Mtshali took the stand on Thursday, where he explained how he met Mudau.

He said he received a call from Lakhiwe Mkhize, who asked him to accompany him to meet Mudau. Mudau got Mkhize’s number from Ndlovu.

“Mme Mudau told us she had a problem with her husband. She accused him of cheating on her. He goes to taverns and comes back the in the morning. When she prepares food for him, he does not eat. She told us she did not have money,” Mtshali explained.

“At the time, she only had R15,000. Should we do what she’s requesting us to do, she will then pay us an amount of R75,000 because she will have to make a claim first.

“She didn’t even give us that R15,000. She said she would only give us R400 for petrol to view her house. She wanted us to kill her husband. She had to request the money from her boyfriend, but that did not happen.”

He alleged that Mudau instructed him to shoot her then-husband at the gate of their home.

“We agreed because we knew we would not do it. We were trying a means to get hold of a police officer to talk to. We tried to get the police officer who assisted in the case of Ndlovu, unfortunately he was still busy on that particular case.

“We then thought it wise to approach someone who is Venda speaking, who can then come with us to explain to the husband what was about to happen to him.”

The murder plot was unsuccessful after Mtshali allegedly warned Justice about the matter.

The case has been postponed to September 2024.