Taxi owners, bystanders injured in shootout between security officers and suspects

Police have opened a case of attempted murder and are searching for the suspects who are still at large.

Gauteng police have arrested one suspect and are searching for others after they opened fire on two vehicles driven by taxi owners in Midrand, Gauteng, on Tuesday.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the owners were coming from a meeting and being escorted by security officers when their vehicles were shot at.

A shootout ensued between the suspects and the security officers who were escorting the owners.

During the shootout, two of the taxi owners and two bystanders were hit by the bullets and sustained injuries.

They were all taken to the nearest medical care centre for medical treatment.

One of the suspects was left behind as the two others drove away in a Toyota Hilux bakkie.

“Police responded to the scene and hunted the suspect who was left behind. They found him with an AK-47 magazine, not far from the scene,” said Masondo.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court.

Taxi violence in Gauteng

In an interview with The Citizen earlier this year, Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela expressed concerns about the use of firearms in the taxi industry.

Diale-Tlabela said she was involved in processes to disarm the taxi industry and stop violence in several areas, including Soweto.

“It is very challenging as a young female MEC to deal with these issues, but the challenge is that the industry has been dealing with issues of conflict and they believe that killing each other is the solution.”

She said in most instances the taxi industry would employ security personnel called squads who would carry guns.

The role of these squads is not clear, but there have been complaints from some commuters on social media about being harassed by them.

“These individuals parade guns in taxi ranks, leading to conflict. We do not know who these people are.”

There are plans to collect data from the taxi industry about the drivers, owners, and taxis used. The information would help law enforcement and compliance.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa