WATCH: Rubbish strewn Durban CBD − eThekwini to act as strike continues

The eThekwini municipality strike has seen thousands of South African Municipal Workers Union members downing tools.

With rubbish strewn and piling up in the Durban CBD in KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda are expected to address residents of eThekwini about the ongoing illegal and unprotected strike.

The eThekwini municipality strike has seen thousands of employees represented by the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) downing tools in various departments including water, electricity, Durban Solid Wast.

The disruption of services around Durban caused by protesting municipal workers overturning refuse bins has left the CBD in a state of disarray.

Watch the current state of the Durban CBD as worker continue with their strike

This is what the Durban CBD looked like this morning. This carnage has been caused by the barbaric eThekwini workers in the name of “striking” together with MK Party who are encouraging and supporting the barbaric strikers. The evil and very corrupt Jacob Zuma is desperate for a… pic.twitter.com/wZkWEbuiBq March 4, 2024

Interventions

The eThekwini Municipality said the briefing will outline coordinated interventions that will be implemented jointly by the provincial government and the municipality to ensure that provision of services to the citizen is not disrupted.

“They will also make important announcements about dealing decisively with criminality and destruction of infrastructure, public and private property during the strike.”

Samwu members have raised concerns about salaries, saying they are not in line with what their counterparts in other metros are being paid.

Strike

Gugu Silana, eThekwini municipality spokesperson, said on Friday the “unlawful” strike has caused issues for the city.

“eThekwini municipality is concerned about the impact that the unlawful strike action has on service delivery and has put in place emergency contingency plans to minimise service disruptions to residents and business,” she said.

“Safety measures have been implemented to ensure the wellbeing of municipal staff and residents during this time,” Silana said.

She said water and electricity provision and refuse collection have been negatively affected.

Silana said the city has deployed security personnel to strategic locations to monitor and guard the city’s critical infrastructure.

The municipality urged the police to adopt a no-nonsense approach to those who abuse the right to strike and engage in unlawful behaviour and violate the rights of the sick, healthcare professionals and other law-abiding workers.

