Chiefs head to Durban for three home matches

Chiefs tend to attract huge crowds wherever they go in the country.

The Moses Mabhida Stadium will host three Chiefs home games in December and January. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed they will play three home Betway Premiership matches at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in December and January.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Nabi hammers ‘unacceptable’ refereeing

Amakhosi will play Chippa United on December 29, Golden Arrows on January 12 and Sekhukhune on Jan 19.

Chiefs will hope for Durban crowds

Chiefs tend to attract huge crowds wherever they go in the country, and Nasreddine Nabi’s men could certainly do with all the support they can get at the moment.

Amakhosi have won just four of ten games in all competitions so far this season, and slumped to a 2-0 away Premiership defeat at Polokwane City on Sunday.

Not at FNB too often

Chiefs have only played two home games in Gauteng this season. They faced Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in both a 2-1 Betway Premiership defeat and a 4-0 loss in the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals.

ALSO READ: Chiefs show familiar fault lines

Nabi’s side played their last two home games at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, picking up a 2-1 win over Richards Bay before conceding a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Royal AM.

Chiefs’ next home game at FNB Stadium is scheduled for January 8 against Stellenbosch FC.