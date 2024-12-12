‘I am not homeless’: Actor dispelling rumours about his wellbeing in satiric video [VIDEO]

Luthuli Dlamini isn’t the first actor this year to make headlines for allegedly falling on hard times.

Actor Luthuli Dlamini has responded to allegations of him being homeless. Picture: luthulidlamini/Instagram

Responding to reports of his homelessness, actor Luthuli Dlamini did it in the best way possible for a thespian, right in front of the camera.

“Hi, I just want to dispel a few rumours…umm about this, first of all, I want to say thank you to everyone who’s shown support for me, everyone who’s offered me a house to live in,” said the actor articulately.

The former Scandal actor said someone even offered him a spare room to lodge in. “I really appreciate that.”

I’m not homeless, not at all

“I just wanted to dispel all of those concerns about me being homeless. I’m not homeless, not at all. I’m living in a beautiful place in Durban, lots of sunshine,” he averred gesturing to his abode.

The video shows him sitting on what seems like a small stool and between his legs a plastic washing basin with soaked clothes.

“…washing clothes, which is good, it’s physical work, it’s good for building up muscle tone and stuff. I’m happy, I’m fine, I’m good,” he said reassuring those concerned about him.

The actor has displayed his talents in national and international productions.

His most recent work was in the film The Cold Father, which tells the story of a father interrogating suspects in the disappearance of his daughter.

“In fact, we actually have delivery service here, where they actually deliver quality food,” he said sarcastically, gesturing to someone on his left-hand side to get closer or into the camera’s shot.

What showed up was a guy pushing a trolley, with an empty beer bottle and a seemingly empty food container.

Soon after this, what looked like a very young woman got into the shot, to take down laundry — mostly underwear and shorts — behind Dlamini.

There was no acknowledgement of the woman from the actor, but people on social media insinuated that the actor’s claims of being in a good state are because of the woman.

“I am living under a roof, I am not homeless. I’m enjoying the sun during the day and enjoying the stars at night. Thank you for your support.”

Actors’ suffering

Despite the aforementioned reassurances, it was apparent in the video that he wasn’t in a state he was in at the height of his career.

He isn’t the first actor this year to make headlines for allegedly falling on hard times.

In April of this year, actor Carlos Radebe, who gained popularity as the lead in e.tv’s drama, Backstage, where he played the powerful club owner Duke Ngcobo, opened up about his struggles to make a living.

A friend of the actor, Mauritz Neethling, broke the news of Radebe’s hardships in a post on Facebook.

Soon after the post went viral, Duma Ndlovu Actors’ Academy (DNA) confirmed that it had tracked down Radebe and that it was helping him get back on his feet.

“What you have shown me over the course of several days, since the release of my statement, guided by my friend Mauritz Neethling, rallied by his devotion to my wellbeing, has no words… I thank you kindly too from heartfelt devotion to pay it forward perpetually,” averred Radebe on his Facebook.

Speaking to The Citizen on various occasions, actor and Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors (SAGA) Jack Devnarain has lambasted government’s ineptness in bringing about a structure that will help actors live off their craft even when jobs dry up.

Royalties

After the passing of former Isidingo actor Darlington Michaels, who played the role of Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela on the soapie, Devnarain didn’t hold back in chastising government’s role actors dying as paupers.

Devnarain said there is nothing in South African law that allows an actor to claim royalties or residuals for the “ongoing exploitation” of their work.

“What it means is that Darlington’s work on Isidingo and all his other film and TV projects will continue to be seen and broadcast by the various broadcasters that produce the shows.

It will be seen around the world, it will be streamed, it‘ll be licensed, people will continue to make money off his work and his image, everybody else but him. He is of course but one example.”

In October Saga welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s referral of the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on their constitutionality.

The Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill (PPAB), which could dramatically change the livelihoods of actors, has been stationed on Ramaphosa’s desk having gone through the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. It only needs Ramaphosa’s signature to be passed.

The PPAB is linked to the Copyright Amendment Bill (CAB).

The PPAB awards actors the statutory right to actor royalties, and the CAB gives the statutory right to form an organisation that can collect and disburse those royalties.

