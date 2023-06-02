Rwandan genocide suspect’s case postponed as state updates charge sheet

By Devina Haripersad

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court witnessed the second appearance of Rwandan national Fulgence Kayishema on Friday morning.

Facing charges of fraud and transgression of the Immigration Act, Kayishema’s case has been postponed as the state received new evidence, leading to the need for a more comprehensive charge sheet.

Kayishema is accused of hiding in South Africa after allegedly being involved in the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), State Advocate Nathan Adriaanse asked the court to postpone the case due to the recent discovery of two lever arch files containing additional evidence.

Adriaanse said given the extensive nature of the files, he had managed to draft 17 charges after reviewing a portion of the documents.

Finalisation of charge sheet

He confirmed that he will finalise the charge sheet over the weekend and present it to the defence on Monday. The court will be updated on the number of charges against the accused at the next appearance scheduled for Friday, 9 June 2023.

Adriaanse also informed the court that the state would oppose Kayishema’s bail application, saying his release would not be in the best interest of the ongoing investigation. The defence, however, said the accused will apply for bail.

The current charges against Kayishema stem from allegations that he assumed a false identity and misrepresented his nationality. The state contends that in January 2000, Kayishema assumed another person’s identity, falsely claiming to be a Burundian national. Similar conduct occurred in 2004 when he applied for formal refugee status. Additionally, it is alleged that Kayishema remained in the country illegally.

1994 genocide

Kayishema is a former Rwandan police officer who stands accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide in the East African country. Kayishema is charged with allegedly ordering the killing of approximately 2 000 Tutsis who sought shelter in a church during the genocide.

During a horrifying period spanning 100 days, more than 800 000 Rwandans, predominantly from the Tutsi ethnic group, were brutally killed by extremist Hutus.