SA singer and pastor Heinz Winckler’s knickers in a twist over sexpo ads

By Xanet Scheepers

Heinz Winckler rose to fame when he became the first winner of the first series of South African Idols in January 2002.

The 45-year-old singer has built quite a career for himself over the last 21 years having received several music award nominations, including three South African Music Awards Nominations (Samas) during his career, producing a single, six studio albums and two live DVD’s which achieved double platinum, platinum and gold status sales.

Winckler also spread his wings to South African television screens where he had roles in the popular Afrikaans soapies Binnelanders and Getroud met rugby and played the lead role in Faith like Potatoes in 2016 to name only a few.

In 2016, the singer released his first Christian Contemporary Worship Album with the first single The Roar having pre-released earlier that year at the International Christian Visual Media (ICVM) conference in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Since the release of The Roar album, Winckler has been focusing on ministering in churches, at men’s events and hosting marriage seminars with his wife (Aletté),

According the Winkler’s website, his aim is to see lost people saved, saved people healed and healed people discover and step into their callings.

Heinz Winckler kicks up a stink against racy Sex Expo ads

The former South African Idols winner, who is the founder and lead pastor of LoveKey Church took to the Somerset West Facebook group to express his unhappiness about the event’s advertising posters.

“The sexpo signage on our street poles is unacceptable and inappropriate and should be removed immediately,” he wrote in his post.

Commenting on Winckler’s unhappiness about the racy ads, expo organiser, Sarah Dean said in a statement on Monday that the campaign was presented to and approved by the City of Cape Town prior to rolling out, and official City of Cape Town stickers were provided for them.

Dean added that The Sex Expo is sexy, fun and tasteful, like the campaign, “but unfortunately you just can’t please everybody”.

With mere days left before the event takes place (9 – 11 June) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Winckler and local city councillors have now demanded that the posters featuring the ‘semi-nude’ bottom be removed and put pressure on the street pole advertising supplier to do so.

However, Dean says that Winckler and the politicians are out of touch with most Capetonians, as online ticket sales are going crazy and they are expecting their biggest sex expo yet.

Pricasso adds his two ‘cents ‘strokes’

After getting wind of the stink Winckler was kicking up about the event’s advertising, world famous penile artist Pricasso got to work with his infamous brush, and created a portrait of Heinz Winkler, sporting a tiny winkie, swinging on a street pole removing The Sex Expo posters. The uncensored version of the racy portrait will be on display at The Sex Expo this weekend.