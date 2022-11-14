SA breaks Guinness World Record for largest parade of hearses

Faizel Patel

South Africa is now the world record holder for the largest parade of hearses, with a 122-strong procession of hearses.

Funerex Africa, a trade expo and motoring experience for funeral professionals on the African continent, said they received the news of the Guiness World Record breaking effort on Monday.

Record

“On 17 March 2022, hearses of every shape and size lined up on the 4.522km Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand in an attempt to break the previously held record of 107 hearses, set by the Netherlands in 2012.”

Covid-19 challenges

Funerex Africa and FuneralCar CEO and founder Rachel Stead says leading up to the expo, the funeral industry had been dealing with the multiple challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was a difficult time for everyone working in the industry and the record-breaking attempt presented an opportunity for everyone to come together and do something uplifting and prove that our industry is highly capable of joining forces in pursuit of a common goal.”

Stead said prior to the record event, funeral parlours were filmed, pledging their commitment of hearses for the record attempt.

“These videos were shared on Funerex Africa’s website and social media platforms. All pledges were subject to operational requirements on the day of the attempt. While the target was 137 hearses, an incredible 123 lined up on the day, with one falling out due to technical issues.”

Guidelines

She said various guidelines set out by Guinness World Records needed to be adhered to.

“The attempt was facilitated by FuneralCar and was overseen by vetted officials. Hearses and licenses were checked before the vehicles and their drivers got the thumbs-up to take their place in the procession. Each driver received a numbered wristband to aid counting and avoid errors.

This Guinness World Records attempt was led by SFS Style Funeral Services, the 2022 winners of the FuneralCar Formation Driving Competition,” Stead added.

