‘SA is deeply traumatised’: Ramaphosa says 1.5 million women are abused over a year

President said the physical, emotional and economic abuse is made worse by the “massive inequality” between men and women.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his Women’s Day speech at the Denis Nel Stadium in Pofadder, Northern Cape, on 9 August 2024. Picture: X/@CyrilRamaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday used his Women’s Day speech to highlight the alarming levels of gender-based violence in South Africa.

Ramaphosa on physical and sexual abuse of women

Speaking at the Denis Nel Stadium in Pofadder, Northern Cape, Ramaphosa said 7% of women, that are 18 and older, had experienced physical or sexual violence in a 12-month period.

“Seven precent may not sound like a lot but it is equivalent to 1.5 million women who are abused and violated.”

He said this number comes from a survey done by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) on the prevalence of gender-based violence in South Africa. The survey – which measured physical, sexual, emotional and economic abuse – is set to be released in the coming weeks.

“These are women who have endured trauma that no person should have to experience,” the president added.

“No woman in South Africa should be subjected to violence or sexual harassment.”

Economic abuse

In addition, Ramaphosa said 13% of women in intimate relationships had experienced economic abuse by their partner.

“This is why we need to address the massive inequality in income between men and women.”

Watch: Ramaphosa’s Women’s Day address

He said women in South Africa earn a quarter of their income from grants, but with men it is a much lower percentage.

“We must therefore create more jobs and more economic opportunities for women so they are less vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.”

He said South African women must be able to gain employment, be businesswomen and ensure there is economic progress in their homes.

“We want them to be producers. We want them to be employers and we want them to succeed.”

‘Men must change their behaviour’

He also said the survey found more than 600 000 men had admitted to being violent against women.

“Men must change their behaviour. Men must change their attitudes,” Ramaphosa said.

The president added that government has tried to fight gender-based violence and femicide by opening more sexual offences courts in recent years, and expanding the number of care centres for women seeking shelter.

“Our country is deeply traumatised by the violence that is continued to be perpetrated against women and children. This violence is a betrayal of our constitution. It is an affront to our common humanity.”

