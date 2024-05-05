‘His family loved and were proud of him’ – Actor Mpho Sebeng dies in car crash

'The Citizen' understands that Mpho Sebeng was travelling with another person when the accident happened.

Tributes have poured in for actor Mpho Sebeng after news of his death on Sunday.

According to close friend and fellow actor Zola Hashatsi, Sebeng died in a car accident near Klerksdorp in the North West.

Further details of his death have not been confirmed, but The Citizen understands that he was travelling with another person when the accident happened.

“It is with a sad, deep, painful heart to announce the passing of a young brother and friend.

“This one hurts and I’m not okay,” Hashatsi said.

Hashatsi said he would be assisting with media enquiries on behalf of the family and asked they be allowed space and time to mourn.

“It is a difficult time for the family right now. Of course, this is still fresh.

“They loved him very much and were proud of him,” Hashatsi told The Citizen.

The actor revealed the tragedy came as friends were getting ready to celebrate Sebeng’s purchase of a new apartment in Randburg.

“He was a great colleague. When he came to Craze I knew this was someone who was absolutely talented and never saw himself as above anyone else. He was great at what he did”.

“I was six years older than him. I was not only his friend, I was his older brother.”

‘What a loss’

Sebeng starred in several productions, including as Siso Ledwaba in Zero Tolerance and as Slay in Soul Buddyz. More recently he played Caesar in Netflix’s Miseducation.

Hashatsi said Sebeng’s “star was only beginning to shine”.

“What a loss, he was only 30 years young.”

Tributes have flooded social media, with the star described as a “dedicated thespian” and a talent “gone too soon”.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mpho Seleng. Losing someone so young is truly heartbreaking. 🥹💔



May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️🕊️#RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/ZHdRhH51FC — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) May 5, 2024

One one will ever be able to replace this young man, the SA entertainment has lost big time here. #RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/JFurKN886v — JUSTICE (@Black_JusticeZA) May 5, 2024

Mpho really entertained us and delivered well on his Neo character on Ring of Lies, that was when he won me over as a fan.



Rest in peace Boi, life is indeed the shortest thing we have.🕊️#RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/vznCpS66Jh — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) May 5, 2024

What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. 💔💔💔💔💔Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho's loved ones. 🕊️🤍🕊️#RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/2ulYbIqfjw — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) May 5, 2024

I can’t believe it!! 💔😭Gone too soon but goodbyes are not the end.🤍💐#RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/aDtnRgEtPW — Rene🤍 (@Rene_Moloche) May 5, 2024

The industry has lost one of the greatest. Rest easy king 🙏🏾🕊️. #RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/RQgosyq4ZB — ❄️ LUCKY ❄️ (@LuckyMahloane) May 5, 2024

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates