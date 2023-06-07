SA, UAE task team set up to discuss new bid to extradite Guptas

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

A technical joint task team will meet on 15 June to go through the extradition request for the Guptas afresh and the additional mutual legal assistance from South Africa.

This was announced by the justice and correctional services ministry on Wednesday, following a meeting Minister Ronald Lamola and UAE counterpart Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

ALSO READ: JCS confirms Gupta brothers’ arrest in Dubai

According to spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, the objective of the meeting was to enhance the partnership in mutual legal assistance and extradition matters between the two countries for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Guptas extradition

“During the meeting, Minister Lamola expressed his concerns about the status of fugitives and the court’s findings. He suggested measures that could be taken to facilitate successful extradition and emphasised that this is a matter of national interest for South Africa,” said Phiri.

The Guptas and their family fled the country in 2018 for the UAE after law enforcement agencies ramped up their investigations into allegations of State Capture.

Interpol then issued Red Notices for the Guptas early last year.

In June 2022, Rajesh and Atul Gupta were arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in connection with the R24.9 million Nulane Investment fraud and money laundering case.

In April this year, Lamola announced South Africa’s application to extradite the Guptas from the UAE had been unsuccessful.

Appeal

At the time, Lamola said his department would appeal the decision and continue to engage with authorities in the UAE over the matter.

On Wednesday, the department said the UAE had “put in place all the necessary measures to meet its international obligations and assist and support South Africa in its quest to bring justice to the Republic of South Africa and the UAE.”

ALSO READ: SA’s request to extradite Gupta brothers from UAE fails

“Following the productive discussions, an agreement was reached to quickly address the issues by setting up a joint task team of prosecutors from both countries,” said Phiri.

“Furthermore, the nations’ respective financial intelligence centres review all the information required. Establishing this task team will allow them to collaborate closely to ensure the fair administration of justice. This is a positive step towards strengthening the partnership and achieving shared goals.”