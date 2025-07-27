Auctions

Home » Auctions

Video: A tour inside the Gupta compound

Picture of Shaun Holland Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland and Michel Bega

2 minute read

27 July 2025

04:27 pm

Join us on a tour of the Gupta compound on Saxonwold Drive; this was the home of the Gupta brothers, but it is now being sold at auction.

The Citizen had the opportunity to have a look around the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.

This was ahead of an auction taking place to sell the three properties.

The Gupta compound
A view of number 5 Saxonwold Drive, part of the Gupta compound, seen on 24 July 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Number 3 Saxonwold Drive was the most rundown property of the three, and it was the only one to sell.

Numbers 5 and 7 did not sell during the auction by Park Village Auctioneers.

Gupta mansions auction
Number 3 Saxonwold Drive, seen on 24 July 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Number 3 Saxonwold Drive, estimated to be worth R5.5 million, only managed to fetch R3.3 million at the auction.

ALSO SEE: Inside the Gupta compound, also known as the ‘Saxonwold Shebeen’

Read more on these topics

Gupta Gupta brothers Gupta family Guptas

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Breakfast with the Aquarist: Dive into marine magic at the Johannesburg Zoo
News Joburg council has ‘no jurisdiction over Kenny Kunene, it’s a police matter,’ Morero says [VIDEO]
News Zondo blasts Ramaphosa over state capture and corrupt ministers
News Julius Malema’s message to KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Personal Finance Warning for South Africans buying cars via online auctions

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp