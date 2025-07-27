Video: A tour inside the Gupta compound

Join us on a tour of the Gupta compound on Saxonwold Drive; this was the home of the Gupta brothers, but it is now being sold at auction.

The Citizen had the opportunity to have a look around the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.

This was ahead of an auction taking place to sell the three properties.

A view of number 5 Saxonwold Drive, part of the Gupta compound, seen on 24 July 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Number 3 Saxonwold Drive was the most rundown property of the three, and it was the only one to sell.

Numbers 5 and 7 did not sell during the auction by Park Village Auctioneers.

Number 3 Saxonwold Drive, seen on 24 July 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Number 3 Saxonwold Drive, estimated to be worth R5.5 million, only managed to fetch R3.3 million at the auction.

