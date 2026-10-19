SAA pilot with 23-year flying record fights to save career after turbulence incident sparks court battle

Captain Yvette Walsh has taken the airline to the High Court to salvage her career after being blamed for a mid-air turbulence incident.

South African Airways (SAA) has declined to comment on the court battle launched by Captain Yvette Walsh, citing ongoing legal proceedings while insisting its operations meet the highest standards of safety, compliance and operational integrity.

The veteran pilot with a 23-year flying record has taken the airline to the High Court to salvage her career after being blamed for a mid-air turbulence incident that injured crew members and sparked a dispute over what went wrong in the cockpit.

Investigation

Walsh is seeking an independent investigation into the October 2024 incident involving an Airbus A330-300 travelling from Cape Town to OR Tambo International Airport.

Walsh argues that she has not been given a fair opportunity to challenge findings that could have serious consequences for her career.

SAA responds

SAA spokesperson Mphilo Dlamini told The Citizen the airline is aware of the legal proceedings instituted by Walsh.

“As the matter is currently before the courts and remains sub judice, SAA is not in a position to comment on the merits of the case or issues that form part of the ongoing legal challenge.

Dlamini said the airline remains “committed to the highest standards of safety, regulatory compliance, and operational integrity”.

“The airline conducts its operations in accordance with applicable civil aviation legislation, regulatory requirements, internationally recognised aviation standards, and its established internal policies, procedures, and governance frameworks.”

Turbulence

The incident occurred when the aircraft encountered turbulence during the flight. Walsh and the flight’s captain, Craig Pearce, initially believed the aircraft’s erratic movements were caused by severe weather conditions that led to a phenomenon known as “porpoising”, where the aircraft pitches up and down rapidly.

However, subsequent reviews by Airbus and the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) reportedly concluded that Walsh’s manual control inputs contributed to the aircraft’s unstable flight path.

Scrutiny

The findings placed the experienced pilot under scrutiny and led to her being grounded pending further processes.

SAA has opposed her urgent application, arguing that there is no need for an independent probe and that any urgency surrounding the matter was of Walsh’s own making.

Safety concerns

The airline maintains that the dispute does not involve any ongoing safety concerns relating to the aircraft.

The court has since removed the case from the urgent roll and will hear it through the normal High Court process next year.

For now, Walsh remains on medical leave as the legal battle continues, and the outcome will likely determine whether she can return to the cockpit.