Prosecutors have been ordered to hand over outstanding witness statements and evidence or risk having the case struck off the roll.

While the state may have secured a small victory against the former deputy head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, Julius Mkhwanazi, and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla on Thursday, prosecutors did not escape without a warning from the presiding magistrate.

Mkhwanazi and Lerutla appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, where their application to have corruption charges against them dropped was dismissed.

The duo faces charges of corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The state alleges that in March 2019, the two acted together in a scheme to have someone impersonate Lerutla in court.

Magistrate issues warning to prosecutors

Magistrate Colbert Ramufhufhi dismissed Mkhwanazi’s and Lerutla’s applications but also threatened to strike their matter off the roll if the state fails to make the required disclosures when the case resumes on 3 December.

“In terms of Section 342A, subsection 3B of Act 51 of 1977, this court is granting the postponement subject to the condition that the state is ordered to disclose all disclosures to the defence, including the statement, which is the representation statement of the state witness, to the defence,” Ramufhufhi said.

“And if on the remand date the state did not disclose those statements, then this court is going to invoke the provisions of Section 342A, subsection 3C of Act 51 of 1977. This means that this court is going to strike off the matter from the roll if that is not complied with.”

Ramufhufhi made the order after Mkhwanazi and Lerutla’s lawyers brought another application for the court to hold an inquiry should the state not disclose state witness statements and other outstanding evidence during Thursday’s proceedings.

Their bail is extended until 3 December.

Alleged court impersonation scheme

It is alleged that in 2019, after Lerutla was arrested for speeding and required to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, a third party – believed to be Mkhwanazi’s personal driver – was recruited and paid to impersonate him in court so that the Ekurhuleni city manager could attend a job interview instead.

The individual allegedly appeared under false pretences and completed official diversion documents using Lerutla’s personal details, with Mkhwanazi allegedly facilitating the manipulation of fingerprint records.

The alleged gratification, estimated at around R400 000, was subsequently paid and shared between Mkhwanazi and the driver.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa