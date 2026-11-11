SABC fights to stay on air after explosion deepens Auckland Park power crisis

The public broadcaster has been forced to rely on emergency power.

The SABC is battling to keep its television, radio and digital services on air after a prolonged power outage and a secondary explosion disrupted transmissions and left its Auckland Park headquarters without a stable electricity supply.

With parts of its broadcasting network already disrupted and no confirmed restoration timeline, the public broadcaster has been forced to rely on emergency power as technicians race to prevent further interruptions.

SABC ‘operating with generator power’

The public broadcaster alerted the public to service disruptions due to the power outage in the Auckland Park area since Sunday morning, 8 November 2026.

“The SABC has been operating with generator power and the extended use and reliance on this contingency measure has impacted the corporation’s ability to maintain normal transmission operations across certain platforms and services.”

Power outage

The SABC said that on 10 November 2026, City Power communicated that it could not confirm the restoration period following a secondary explosion at a substation.

“The SABC’s technical teams are working around the clock to minimise interruptions and restore affected services as quickly as possible. The corporation is also engaging other relevant stakeholders to monitor developments and implement appropriate mitigating measures.”

The SABC apologised to audiences and stakeholders, saying it will share further updates through its official platforms as more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi said he is aware of the power outage affecting SABC operations.

Repair plans

Malatsi’s spokesperson, Sheldon Morais, said the minister has been in contact with the SABC group chief executive officer and is being kept abreast of the matter, and that the SABC plans to continue broadcasting on television, radio and online.

“Minister Malatsi has been notified that the power disruption is due to damage to the Mayfair Substation. City Power has indicated that a technical team is working on repair plans and alternative supply routes to restore electricity to those affected by the interruption.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is in constant liaison with SABC management regarding the matter,” Morais said.

Morais said Malatsi and his department will continue to engage with SABC’s management team to drive a coordinated effort to minimise any further disruptions.