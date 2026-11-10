Koeberg Unit 2 passes critical nuclear safety test in boost for SA energy security

The containment structure is one of the plant's most important safety barriers designed to prevent the release of radioactive material.

Eskom has hailed a major milestone for South Africa’s energy future after Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s Unit 2 successfully passed a critical safety test, clearing a key hurdle in the country’s long-term nuclear power programme and strengthening confidence in the plant’s extended operating life.

The utility announced on Tuesday that Unit 2 had successfully completed its Integrated Leak Rate Test (ILRT), a mandatory regulatory assessment conducted every 10 years to verify the integrity and leak-tightness of the nuclear reactor’s containment building.

Containment structure

The containment structure is one of the plant’s most important safety barriers and is designed to prevent the release of radioactive material in the unlikely event of a nuclear accident.

Independent analysis by an internationally recognised utility confirmed that Unit 2 met all required acceptance criteria, validating the continued integrity and performance of the containment building.

The successful outcome follows the National Nuclear Regulator’s approval of a 20-year operating licence extension for Koeberg, South Africa’s only nuclear power station.

“Our world-class, highly skilled nuclear teams at Koeberg continue to meet the rigorous global standards and schedules demanded for the safe ongoing operation of Koeberg,” said Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo.

“The station plays a central role in the economy of both the Western Cape and South Africa, as well as in the energy security of the country, through delivering some of the lowest cost per unit of energy across our fleet.”

Test result

Eskom said the test result provides further assurance that Koeberg’s critical containment infrastructure continues to perform as designed and safely supports the station’s long-term operation.

The utility described the achievement as a strategic milestone that supports Koeberg‘s continued operation under its recently approved licence extension, while reinforcing confidence in the plant’s ability to provide reliable baseload electricity to the national grid.

The successful test also builds on a similar assessment of Unit 1 completed in July 2025, which Eskom said continues to operate safely and reliably.

Safety

According to Eskom, the latest safety milestone demonstrates the power utility’s continued investment in maintaining world-class nuclear safety standards, operational excellence and the reliable supply of clean electricity.

With the Integrated Leak Rate Test now complete, outage and maintenance activities on Unit 2 will continue as planned ahead of the unit’s return to service, marking another significant step in securing South Africa’s long-term energy security.

Licence extension

In November last year, the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station secured a licence extension to continue operating Unit 2 for another 20 years.

This came just a few days before the licence was expected to expire on Sunday, 9 November 2025.

It followed Eskom’s application, which included detailed safety assessments, technical reviews and infrastructure upgrades as part of the station’s Long-Term Operation (LTO) programme.