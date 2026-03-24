SABC suspends senior journalist Natasha Phiri after revelations at Madlanga Commission

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi admitted he paid R500 to Phiri after she sent him the contact details of entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula.

The SABC has suspended its senior political journalist, Natasha Phiri, following explosive revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she allegedly accepted money in exchange for information.

This comes after police sergeant Fannie Nkosi on Monday admitted he paid R500 to Phiri after she sent him the contact details of entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Nkosi initially denied that he paid Phiri.

Precautionary suspension

In a statement, the SABC said it takes the matter seriously.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the evidence presented at the Madlanga Commission relating to the allegations that a journalist was paid in exchange for information.

“The SABC views this matter in a serious light and has placed Ms Natasha Phiri on a precautionary suspension while the matter is being investigated,” the broadcaster said.

Editorial interference

Meanwhile, the ANC has denied interfering in the SABC’s editorial policies, following reports of the discontinuation of the political show Face the Nation.

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Face the Nation will no longer be broadcast on the state company’s platforms.

It claimed that senior managers at the company had decided to dump the show after complaints from the Presidency and some ANC leaders.

According to the report, some politicians felt uncomfortable with the questions being asked by the talk show’s host, Clement Manyathela.

Allegations rejected

However, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu denied that the ANC is interfering in editorial policies at the SABC.

“The ANC categorically rejects these allegations as baseless, unsubstantiated, and devoid of any factual foundation.”

“The ANC has historically been at the forefront of the struggle for freedom of expression and a free, independent media in South Africa. These rights are not incidental, but are deeply rooted in the values of our constitution and the liberation struggle itself,” Bhengu said.

Bhengu said press freedom comes with the responsibility to uphold truth, accuracy, fairness and ethical journalism and also called on the public broadcaster to show the public how editorial decisions at the struggling parastatal are made.

Additional reporting: by Itumeleng Mafisa