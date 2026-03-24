Mashatile denies meeting with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala

This followed the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi at the Madlanga Commission on Monday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied meeting with controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This, after Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testifying before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, introduced Mashatile as one of the prominent people Matlala may have had contact with.

Madlanga Commission claims

, the taxi boss’ son requested him to collect a jet ski from Matlala.

Days later, Matlala called Nkosi, informing him that he had left his FNB card on the jet ski Nkosi had collected from him.

“I was busy, I could not take it to him or let him come to the office as I was not there. He [Matlala] then never called me again, telling me that he needed the card urgently as he was going to meet with the Deputy President Paul Mashatile and General Shadrack Sibiya after that,” Nkosi said.

Mashatile responds

However, Mashatile denied the link to Matlala.

Mashatile’s spokesperson, Keith Khoza, said the deputy president has noted the claims made by Nkosi.

“Deputy President Mashatile categorically denies the claims. Of significance is that the Deputy President does not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and has never had any association or dealings with them,” Khoza said.

“Of greater significance is that the Deputy President was out of the country at the time that Mr Matlala purportedly met with him or intended to do so.

“Deputy President Mashatile categorically rejects Sergeant Nkosi’s claims and is prepared to cooperate with the Madlanga Commission fully should the Commission require any clarity or assistance from him,” Khoza added.

SABC suspends journalist

Meanwhile, the SABC has suspended its senior political journalist, Natasha Phiri, following explosive revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she allegedly accepted money in exchange for information.

This comes after police sergeant Fannie Nkosi on Monday admitted he paid R500 to Phiri after she sent him the contact details of entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Nkosi initially denied that he paid Phiri.

The SABC said it takes the matter seriously and placed Phiri on a precautionary suspension while the matter is being investigated.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde