In what could threaten the growth of the fledgling SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), a resurfacing of a deep tensions between Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) strongman Irvin Jim may mark a setback to the labor movement in South Africa.

Letter

While Saftu and Numsa yesterday refused to comment on the impact of the growing Vavi-Jim divide, a letter seen by The Citizen revealed the depth of tensions between the two labour leaders.

Jim, who last year blamed Numsa’s second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse and Vavi for being behind a plot to divide Numsa, has given Vavi until today to give written reasons why he should not be recalled from Saftu. Ntlokotse, who is aligned to Vavi, is Saftu president.

In a letter dated 28 February to Vavi, Jim warned Vavi about his deployment to the federation – in terms of Section 3.4.7 of the Saftu constitution.

“When so duly elected, Section 3.4.8, states that such person shall hold office for a period of three years, unless recalled in terms of this constitution,” said the letter by Jim.

“This is if the member violates the constitution of the affiliate or brings it into disrepute, or if the affiliate considers that the person failed to represent the best interests of the union’s members and the working class in general.

“After careful collective deliberation, Numsa’s NEC [national executive committee] has concluded that your conduct does not serve the best interests of Numsa.”

Context

Jim said the letter referred to instances where: -On 18 March, 2022, during a media interview, Vavi made no attempt to protect Numsa from “a suggestion that the Numsa general secretary was behind your contemplated suspension”; -Vavi proceeded to state in public that there was a major “fallout” between himself and the Numsa general secretary; and -There was a Numsa alleged attempt to impose the Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party (SRWP) on Saftu.

Vavi said his refusal to endorse the SRWP was the cause of “the obsession” to remove him. “Similarly, allegations were repeated on 21 March, 2022, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika,” stated the letter.

“In an attempt to deflect attention away from the real allegations underlying to your contemplated suspension, you brought the name of Numsa in disrepute.

“You repeatedly referred to Numsa by name and alleged that persons within Numsa were responsible for factionalism and attempts to impose the SRWP on workers.

“On 18 March, 2022, during an interview with the SABC, you referred to Numsa by name and claimed that the union allegedly suspended an official for seven years – the modus operandi, which was to be employed against you – thereby suggesting that Numsa or persons associated with the union, were responsible for unfair actions against you at Saftu.

“During Numsa’s 11th national congress, you actively associated yourself with or contributed towards an attack on Numsa, slating a corrupt relationship between Numsa’s national leadership and the Numsa Investment Company.”

