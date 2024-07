SAHRC urges government to accelerate eradication of pit latrines and bucket toilets

WATERLOGGED. Skampaneng residents in Mpumalanga claim they have to pay R850 per load for the water to be drained. Pit toilets are full and they have to use bucket toilets. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Mpumalanga has urged the government to speed up the eradication of the pit latrine and bucket toilets.

SAHRC was commenting after it was established that many households in the province were still using pit toilets and other related unhealthy sanitation systems, while others did not have them at all.

SAHRC provincial manager Eric Mokonyama said: “We are deeply concerned about the high number of bucket toilets still being used by households in the province. This speaks to broader sanitation challenges faced by communities, including pupils in public schools.

“As part of its interventions, the SAHRC will be having a stakeholder engagement on 29 July on the eradication of pit toilets in public schools. “Sanitation challenges in the province amount to a violation of the rights of communities to a healthy environment and dignity by the government.

“The SAHRC is hoping to receive progress reports made in addressing sanitation challenges in the province.

“Government must stop violating these rights and ensure that they are protected by ensuring that bucket and pit toilets are eradicated speedily.”

Over 17,000 Mpumalanga homes still use pit latrines

According to statistics released by Statistics South Africa in 2022, Mpumalanga had more than 17 000 households that were still using those kinds of unhealthy sanitation systems. Joe Lenkwati, a resident from Mahushu outside White River, said it was true that most of the households in his area were using pit latrines.

“Look in an area where there is poor water supply, these kinds of problems always exist.

“We do have flushing toilets in our houses, but we cannot use them without water. “Here in Mahushu village, we buy water from water tankers so we only use them to wash clothes, cooking, bathing and other related things, but not to flush a toilet.”

Lenkwati, who is also a community leader, said: “According to me, lack of water is one of the main causes of a situation whereby people are forced to use pit toilets and other similar things.”

Another resident, Lily Mzobe from Santa informal settlement in Emalahleni said the use of the bucket system in some of the informational settlements was irritating. “The government must deal with this problem because it is unhealthy and inhumane. Pit latrines are dangerous, especially to children,” she said.

“The rainy season is around the corner and these kinds of toilets may lead to cholera outbreaks and other water-borne diseases.”

DA calls for MEC action

According to Statistics SA, the affected districts are Gert Sibande, Nkangala and Ehlanzeni. Provincial cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs spokesperson Lindiwe Msibi had not responded to questions by the time of going to press.

Recently, the DA in the province announced that it had written to Speedy Mashilo, the MEC to work together with these municipalities to eradicate this problem. They also requested a detailed plan from the MEC on how he was going to address this issue, failing which, they would call on the SAHRC to investigate the issue.

