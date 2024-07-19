Hawks arrest five Nigerian men during R34 000 drug bust in Mpumalanga

The owner of the house was arrested for obstruction of justice, while two others were nabbed for being in the country illegally.

Five Nigerian nationals were arrested in Secunda during an operation in Evander, Mpumalanga, for dealing in drugs and interfering with police duties on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said a search warrant was authorised and executed by the team in Secunda when information was received regarding occupants allegedly dealing drugs at a house in Evander.

“During the search, drugs were found from the two outside rooms, and two suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs.

“Exhibits seized were rock cocaine, crystal meth, cat, mandrax and dagga with an estimated total street value of R34 567,” said Sekgotodi.

The owner of the house was also arrested after he interfered with the duties of the police when the suspects were being arrested.

Contravening Immigration Act

Two other suspects were searched but no drugs were found in their possession. However, they did not have passports or legal permits to be in the country, which led to their arrest as well.

The five suspects were expected to make their first court appearance at the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 19 July 2024.

“As the Hawks, in conjunction with our community partners, we shall fight the scourge of drug abuse, which is destroying the vulnerable of society, without fear or favour. We will act on the information provided and bring perpetrators to account,” Sekgotodi said.

Illegal immigration

In April, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi spoke to The Citizen on the positive support of the white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection which appeared in the Government Gazette.

He said the department has no idea how many illegal immigrants are living in South Africa, though immigration services report between 15 000 and 20 000 illegal immigrants enter the country every year.

“The numerous working and studying visas that are available under the Immigration Act need to be reviewed… the white paper proposes that that needs to be changed,” Mosoaledi said.

