Samsung education-focused CSR programmes

Making a positive difference in the lives of South African youth.

Samsung’s education-focused, corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes strive to promote innovation and empower youth through technology; with the ultimate aim of addressing societal issues.

These programmes offer support to underprivileged youth and aim to cultivate creative thinking while also providing critical skills training needed by the local economy.

By doing so, Samsung is creating opportunities for young people to make a positive impact on their communities and society.

Samsung spoke to some of the beneficiaries from its education-focused initiatives that are driven through technology,and this is what they had to say:

Siyabonga “Siya” Mojalefa Tshabalala originally from Qwaqwa in the Free State was part of the 2022 Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme in partnership with Central University of Technology (CUT). SIC is a global initiative that upskills youth aged 18-25 in future technologies to enhance their employability while focusing on AI, IoT, Big Data and Coding.

Siya explained: “Through this SIC programme I gained hands-on experience through paper coding, peer programming and projects and these skills have helped me to solve real-world problems. The programme also taught me some important soft skills that are required in work environments, these included communication, critical thinking, problem solving skills and ability to collaborate with others.”

Another beneficiary, 26 year old Mulalo Ndou, did her undergrad in mathematical science and majored in mathematics and mathematical statistics at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). She also completed her honours in risk analysis (cum laude) at the University of the Free State (UFS).

According to Mulalo, Samsung’s bursary fund was her light at the end of the tunnel. Mulalo received funding from Samsung when she needed it to complete her last year of studies. “I lost the funding I had for my studies in my final year and had to go back home, but Samsung came through for me, she said.

“This bursary fund paid for my annual fees and accommodation in my final year and postgraduate studies. It also provided me with a monthly meal and living stipend as well as an allowance for a laptop.”

After Mulalo finished her postgrad, Samsung provided her with an internship opportunity.

“When the internship period was over, Samsung gave me a full-time position as a process improvement data analyst/reporting specialist. I am very grateful to the individuals at Samsung who helped me to be successful in my role,” she added. In an effort to pay it forward, Mulalo also works as a volunteer at Rising Females in STEM, as she is also a rising female in technology and mathematics.

Mulalo said that she has always wanted to be one of the mentors in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow (SFT) programme. “This SFT opportunity came at the right time and has been an amazing experience. I am learning something new each day from the participating learners and, most importantly, how to become a great mentor.”

Nzumbululo Todani, an 18 year old learner from Mbilwi Secondary in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Nzumbululo is one of the beneficiaries from the SFT contest that challenges students to use STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) skills to solve real-world problems in their local communities. His participation in the SFT competition has proved to be invaluable – he attributes his academic achievements in 2024 to his experience in the programme.

Nzumbululo was awarded the top learner in the province for the 2024 NSC examinations with an average aggregate of 97%. Also, he was awarded for obtaining 300/300 in two gateway subjects: physical science and geography.

“When I participated in the contest, I assumed the role of team coordinator, managing and planning the daily landscape of the project and doing quality control on the prototype as well as all papers written and the final presentation. The competition left me with invaluable communication, leadership, planning, evaluation and time management skills.”

Thoriso Rangata is a 32 year male entrepreneur and the owner of KTO Digital – a business process automation, software development services and background screening software as a service (SaaS) solution provider. He currently stays in Johannesburg but is originally from Limpopo and is one of the beneficiaries of the Samsung EEIP Entrepreneurship Development Programme.

Thoriso became part of the programme when he responded to a public call for applications. At the time, his business needed support so that they could meet the company’s growth objectives.

Since being part of the EEIP programme, Thoriso won the Nedbank Business of the Year award in 2022.

His company also launched its own product and received accreditation for the business as a credit bureau in 2022.

“The other direct benefits that we received from being part of the programme included: grant funding, asset financing and continuous business mentorship that our business needed in order for us to move forward, Thoriso added. “We strongly believe that the skills we acquired from this EEIP programme, which included business regulatory governance structures and strategic business growth approaches/methods – have contributed to the success of our business to date.”

Through these education-focused CSR programmes that are driven by technology, Samsung is actively promoting the transfer of critical skills as well as both employment and entrepreneurship opportunities that are needed by the country’s youth and the local economy.

The testimonials from the youth that participated in Samsung’s programmes are a clear indication of the impact the company is making in South Africa. By continuing to fund such programmes, Samsung is working towards winning the fight against youth unemployment, inequality and poverty in the country; through job creation and the development of a skilled workforce.

