DA will sit on opposition benches, despite winning the most seats

The ANC has secured the speaker position in the City of Tshwane after its candidate, Naeem Patel, won the vote during the inaugural council meeting on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Patel’s election came after councillors rejected a proposal by the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) to delay the vote on the metropolitan municipality’s new leadership.

The council sitting, held at Tshwane House Council Chamber, followed reports of a coalition agreement involving the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and the MK party.

The arrangement has effectively pushed the DA into opposition, despite the party winning the most seats in the 2026 local government elections.

The DA secured 74 of the 214 council seats, representing 34.37% of the vote.

However, the four parties in the new coalition have a combined 109 seats, comfortably exceeding the 108 required for a council majority.

ActionSA contributes 48 seats, followed by the ANC with 44, the EFF with 13 and the MK Party with four.

City of Tshwane elects new leadership

All 214 councillors were sworn into office at the start of Thursday’s proceedings before the DA and FF Plus sought to have the election of the new mayor postponed.

City manager Johann Mettler confirmed that the proposal received 88 votes in support, while 199 councillors voted against it.

The motion’s defeat cleared the way for Patel to be elected as council speaker.

Patel contested the position against FF Plus councillor Willie Spies and the DA’s Pogiso Glen Mthimunye.

A total of 209 votes were cast with no spoilt ballots. Patel secured 119 votes, Mthimunye received 71, and Spies obtained 19.

The coalition is also expected to see former EFF MP Omphile Maotwe take up the deputy mayor position.

ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya is expected to return as executive mayor, a position she previously held.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as voting continues.