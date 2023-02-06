SANBS urges public to donate blood, as hospital demands increase

Citizen Reporter

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has urged South Africans to donate blood as the demand from hospitals increases and critically low levels are a thing of the near future.

The blood bank said in statement that the country’s blood stocks are significantly low and have lingered below three days over a prolonged period.

SANBS has also called all active donors, lapsed donors and potential donors to assist the national supply.

High demands from hospitals

“We are experiencing a high demand for blood from hospitals across the country. The nation’s blood stocks are strained, necessitating our appeal for increased donations in aid of those who may need transfusions during this period,” said Thandi Mosupye, SANBS senior manager: marketing, communication and brand.

“We commend the donors who remain steadfast in their commitment to saving lives. Right now, we need all the help we can get – from current and potential donors. Blood group O and B individuals can make the biggest, immediate difference to the situation we face right now.

“Moreover, we ask South Africans to become regular donors. By donating blood we can easily maintain safe stock levels throughout the year,” Mosupye added.

ALSO READ: Donating blood saves lives but few South Africans are regular donors

Donor requirements

“To be eligible to donate blood, you have to be between 16 and 75 years old, and weight more than 50kg. Don’t let South Africa run out of safe blood. Donate today.”

READ MORE: SANBS appeals to the public to donate blood

Previous backlog

In December 2021, the blood service also experienced the same pandemic.

SANBS chief executive at the time Ravi Reddy said there had been a decrease in blood donations during the holiday period because they did not have access to schools, universities and many corporates which traditionally make up a large proportion of the sites where regular blood donors donate.

“This causes a decrease in blood donations whilst the usage of blood in hospitals only decreases slightly,” he noted.

Reddy added: “While the slight decrease is due to fewer elective surgeries that take place, all other required blood transfusions continue over this period”.

The blood service has also appealed to potential donors to find out more about where they can donate blood by visiting its website on www.sanbs.org.za, by calling 0800 11 90 31, or by visiting @theSANBS on all major social media platforms.

NOW READ: Calls for public to register as blood stem cell donors