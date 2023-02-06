Sandf crew member safely lands Oryx helicopter in the DRC after being shot

Citizen Reporter

The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has confirmed that a group of soldiers came under fire while on assignment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this weekend.

It’s understood an Oryx helicopter came under fire in Goma, on Sunday, in which a crew member was fatally shot.

South Africa deployed nearly 1500 troops in DRC as part of a UN peace keeping mission.

Flying with gun shot wounds

Another member suffered serious gun shot wounds but managed to continue flying the chopper, landing the aircraft safely at Goma Airport.

“The Sandf is in the process of informing family members of the soldiers who were involved in this unfortunate incident. All other details will be communicated in due course,” reads a short statement by the defense department.

“The Minister of Defense and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, the Deputy Minister of Defense and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the Acting Secretary for Defense Thobekile Gamede and the Chief of the Sandf, General Rudzani Maphwanya express their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wish the wounded soldier a speedy recovery,” the statement concluded.

DefenseWeb reports a spokesperson for the UN mission in the DRC (MONUSCO),Amadou Ba, said the incident happened mid-afternoon during a flight to Goma, and that the source of the gunfire has yet to be determined.

The Oryx had taken off from the city of Beni.

Budget cuts making DRC peacekeeping work increasingly dangerous

This is not the first time that Oryx – and Rooivalk – helicopters have been shot at whilst deployed to the DRC. A Rooivalk was hit in the tail by small arms fire on one occasion, and at least two Oryx have been hit by small arms fire in the DRC over the last decade.

SAAF planners have reportedly been warning about the risk of aircraft being attacked for a long time, especially as budget cuts and withdrawals have meant that MONUSCO transport helicopters usually no longer have Rooivalk or Mi-24 escorts providing cover.

Last year, a South African soldier was shot dead in a friendly fire incident in Kilia, the eastern DRC.

