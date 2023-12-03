Going out with a R5m bang: SANDF’s eye-watering send-off for general

Two fighter planes even did a fly-by, although the SANDF lieutenant general was an infantryman with no connection to the air force.

The SANDF spent in the region of R5 million on the funeral service of Lieutenant General Xolani Ndlovu, who died last month. Photo: Defence corporate communication

The South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) brought out the big bucks for the funeral of its logistics chief, Lieutenant General Xolani Ndlovu, who passed away in November.

The lavish send-off for Ndlovu, complete with a fly-by of two Gripen fighter planes compliments of the SA Air Force, and even a cowhide coffin paraded on a gun carriage, reportedly cost about R5 million.

This as Helmoed Heitman, a permanent part of the wider South African defence sector who has put in the hard yards under successive administrations before and post-democracy, recently told The Citizen the SANDF is “sadly on the same path as Eskom, SAA and railways”.

According to a defenceWeb report, in order to manage its more than R6 billion budget shortfall, SANDF bosses are expected to freeze spending on catering, conferences, workshops, and other related goods and services.

No expenses spared for SANDF general’s New Brighton funeral

City Press, however, revealed that for Ndlovu’s New Brighton funeral, 450 soldiers and officers descended upon the Eastern Cape where they were instructed to not stay in the military barracks.

They had to check into guest houses and claim travel allowances to cover their meals.

The instruction was issued despite a ban being placed two months ago on any non-urgent trips and travel allowance claims.

To top it off, the Air Force’s travel allowance budget is currently R500 million in the red.

A cargo plane from Brazil, which landed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria last week, is said to have been used as a “handy taxi” to take the defence force command council members to the funeral.

Promotion despite long illness

Ndlovu died on 13 November, after a long illness. According to the publication, he was promoted to the SANDF’s head of logistics in January this year when he was already ill.

Private accommodation, travel allowances and other costly ‘extras’

The military barracks and meals would have cost a fraction of the R4.2 million which was allegedly doled out to pay for the accommodation and travel allowances.

Senior officers told City Press that the size of the funeral – with full military honours – was what one would expect to be within the ceremonial guidelines for that of a lieutenant-general. This, however, excludes “extras” such as fly-overs and private accommodation which were thrown it.

A field kitchen with refrigerators packed with meat, mobile tents and toilets were set up at the New Brighton community hall where the funeral service was held and the mourners came to pay their respects for days.

Ndlovu’s coffin was decorated with cowhide inlays and transported through the streets on a gun carriage.

Breakdown of SANDF general’s funeral costs

Rapport has made the following basic calculation of the funeral expenses based on first-hand information from army officers. Take a look…

Two Gripen fighter planes and one C-130 – R200 000.

About 350 junior soldiers’ allowances for nine days – R3.1 million.

At least 100 senior officers’ allowances for three days – R720 000.

Five luxury buses to transport soldiers from all over – R200 000.

Catering, mobile toilets and tents – R300 000.

What is not included are the airline tickets of those who flew to attend the funeral, as well as the fuel for the band, the National Ceremonial Guard buses and others who drove there.

According to City Press, vehicles were also hired to drive the army leadership group and the generals around.

AG not enarmored with SANDF

On 29 November, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke listed the Department of Defence and Military Veterans as one of the entities where little or no action has been taken to curb irregular spending.

Maluleke referred some of the abuse in this department to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for further investigations.

