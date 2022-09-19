Five SANDF soldiers die in car crash

Citizen Reporter

Five South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers died at the weekend in a car accident in Mpumalanga.

The soldiers were travelling from Zonstraal Base to Macadamia Operational Base along the Coopersdal Road when their vehicle lost control and collided with a tree after a front tyre burst.

All five occupants were declared dead on the scene.

The group was part of the infantry battalion deployed for border safeguarding under Operation CORONA, according to SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa.

Mahapa said the deceased’s next of kin were officially informed about their deaths and further investigations were being conducted into the crash.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans – Mr Thabang Makwetla, the Secretary for Defence – Sonto Kudjoe and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force – General Rudzani Maphwanya, members of the Military Command Council, and the SANDF as a whole is bereaved by the passing of these patriotic soldiers and convey their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” he said in a statement.

The SA National Defence Force Media Statement || Sunday, 18 September 2022 || The SA National Defence Force announce the death of five members in a car accident in Mpumalanga Province.#SANDF#DCCMediaLiaison#RIPSASoldiers pic.twitter.com/4cTCa6FC87— SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) September 18, 2022

