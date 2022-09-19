Pongola horror crash: Case against truck driver postponed for bail hearing

Thapelo Lekabe

The case against the truck driver that was allegedly behind Friday’s horror N2 Pongola crash, which claimed the lives of 21 people in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been postponed till next week for a bail hearing.

Culpable homicide

Sibusiso Siyaya, 28, made his first court appearance on Monday in the Pongola Magistrates’ Court on 21 counts of culpable homicide and a case of negligent driving.

This follows Friday’s crash in which a truck crashed into a bakkie that was transporting mostly school children on the N2 highway between Pongola and Itshelejuba.

The accident killed 19 school pupils, aged between five and 12, and two adults.

N2 Pongola accident.@cpsadrian who has been fighting for traffic officials to be more visible. Asking companies to talk to drivers. Please take it easy on the roads.@marlize_harmse @MARIUSBROODRYK @NancyPalien1 @TrafficSA @currentupdate3 @FatalMoves pic.twitter.com/ctYt1zasfJ— Road Angels Traffic Info (@Road_angelsSA) September 16, 2022

The 28-year-old handed himself over to police on Saturday, after allegedly fleeing from the accident scene.

During his court appearance, Siyaya opposed the media’s application to film or photograph the proceedings of his case, saying he feared for his safety and retaliation from the community.

The state argued that while the accused’s rights should be respected, they should be balanced with those of the general public.

The court confirmed that Siyaya may not be filmed or photographed until the outcome of his bail application next week.

Siyaya was also provisionally granted legal aid because he didn’t have legal representation.

The case was deferred to 26 September 2022 for his bail hearing.

The State is opposing Siyaya’s bail application alleging that he attempted to avoid justice when he fled the accident scene.

