Now that the Sandton bomb scare is over: Here are SA’s top reactions

It’s fair to assume that the United States Embassy was never ready for South Africa’s response to a possible terror attack in Sandton.

The embassy published a terror alert on 26 October, targeting gatherings at Sandton City, which was confirmed as authentic by local and US agencies.

That was the same weekend that Joburg Pride organisers were hosting the event for the first time since 2020.

But, far from being panic-stricken or intimidated, Mzanzi did what we always do in the face of bad news and threats.

Content creators on social media immediately got cracking on reaction videos, spoofs and memes filling our timelines with some comedic relief amid the warning.

If South African attitude and sentiment are anything to go by, it would appear no one believed for a second that South African police or security forces could successfully diffuse a bomb.

Here are the top reactions to Sandton’s bomb scare:

In no particular order:

Watch: Trevor Noah called it:

‘SA bomb squad having to work the weekend for the first time’

This will be us on Saturday in Sandton! Come rain or shine, bomb or no bomb! pic.twitter.com/qfMa2z6eKz— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 27, 2022

Almost in defiance, thousands of people gathered in Sandton for the Pride march last Saturday – but under heavy security in the upmarket district.

The US warning even angered the SA government, with President Cyril Ramaphosa calling it “unfortunate” and the cause of “panic” in the country.

While there is a higher probability of citizens being robbed, mugged, hijacked, murdered and raped on a daily basis, a terrorist threat is clearly not enough to faze Mzansi.

