Sanef calls on Lesufi to act against Maile for verbally abusing journo

Sanef says calling the reporter a "stupid racist white man" and telling him "f@#k you" is unacceptable of a senior leader in government.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to take action against MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile for calling a journalist a “stupid racist white man”.

Sanef said it has listened to the audio where Maile brazenly attacks News24 journalist Kyle Cowan and unfairly accuses him of racism.

The media body said Maile decided to go on a tirade all because Cowan was asking questions about the progress in the probe into the Gauteng Partnership Fund, which forms part of the MEC’s responsibilities.

“Calling Cowan a ‘stupid racist white man’ and telling him ‘f@#k you’ is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of a senior leader in government.

“Maile’s conduct should not be merely condemned but his boss, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi should call him out and also state publicly whether the views of Maile reflect those of the provincial government,” the body said.

Sanef said journalists have a right to ask questions, especially where public funds are involved.

“As a public official, Maile demonstrated arrogance and behaviour which brought the entire institution of government into disrepute. Disappointingly, we have not heard a single word of condemnation from Premier Lesufi.”

With the 2024 national and provincial elections looming, Sanef said politicians should be cautioned on how they relate to the media.

“Their usual arrogant and dismissive behaviour towards journalists, particularly when asked uncomfortable questions, will not be tolerated by the media.

“Sanef will always support the work of journalists, which includes asking tough and uncomfortable questions, and we will always speak out against any kind of rogue behaviour, regardless of who the offender is,” the body said.

Sanef said it stands with Cowan and any other journalist facing such forms of abuse.

“As an organisation, we abhor any form of bullying and attempt to intimidate and harass journalists,” it said.

The Citizen contacted Lesufi, but there was no response at the time of publishing.

