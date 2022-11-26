SANParks Kudu Awards recognises rangers making a difference

Reitumetse Makwea

South African National Parks (SANParks), in partnership with Total Energies and First National Bank, hosted its 16th edition of the Kudu Awards to recognise internal and external stakeholders for their vital meaningful contributions to the protection of the environment.

Celebrate successes and contributions

The awards aim to celebrate the successes and contributions in conservation management, awarding women and youth in conservation, bravery and best constituency builder, to name a few.

One of the extraordinary winners was veteran senior field ranger Romeo Mulhovo, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award following 50 years of “loyal and long service no criminal record or disciplinary record filed in his personnel file in the Skukuza offices”.

History

Mulhovo was appointed by Kruger National Park in 1972 as technical services department general worker, based at the Skukuza Camp until 1980. In 1981 his long-time dream of becoming a field ranger was reached when he was appointed at Punda Maria ranger where he served the organisation until 1989.

In 1989 he was transferred to Mohlangeni ranger station as field ranger and in 1993, transferred from Phalaborwa to Mooiplaas ranger section, loyally serving SANParks until he retired.

“I’m happy and grateful for the 50 years of service with SANParks. It was more than just a job for me and I appreciate the honour and recognition,” he said.

“I spent most of my life working as a field ranger and that was a dream come true, especially as a young man born and raised in Giyani where we don’t have so many opportunities, and that’s why I am so grateful for SANParks.

“They not only afforded me an opportunity of a lifetime, but they give people like us, from small towns and villages, a chance to better lives. They’ve done it for me and now they are doing it for a thousand more people like me.”

Challenges and victories

SANParks’ Rey Thakhuli says Mulhovo has been involved in various clashes, in which ruthless armed poachers coming from Mozambique or SA were arrested at Mooiplaas and successfully prosecuted.

“His vast and vital experience as well as contribution, stretching over many years, has guided various members of the younger generation during tough situations, where human lives or serious injuries were often at risk.

“Romeo Mulhovo had a true amiable personality and even under adverse situations, he will always be smiling or show more [eagerness] to work.

“Because of this friendly manner, he was known to have disarmed a few delicate and tense situations between staff and [people].”

Bravery

Another extraordinary winner of the Kudu Awards was Albert Smith from the Kruger National Park who received the Shield for Bravery Award for “extraordinary bravery to save a colleague, tourist or any person’s life or animal’s life under any circumstances, but with specific reference to work-related situations”.

“I have arrested five poachers alone and with the last arrest, I found him with a rifle facing right into him. And a year ago I arrested a suspect who almost ran me over with a vehicle,” Smith recalled.

