Terrorist racist, right-wing leader Harry Knoesen sentenced to two life terms and 21 years

The Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Middelburg on Tuesday, sentenced the leader of a right-wing organisation to two life terms and 21 years in jail for terrorism-related offences.

Harry Johannes Knoesen – the leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the Crusaders – was convicted for planning to carry out terrorist attacks in the country.

The 63-year-old was found guilty of planning to indiscriminately kill black people in townships and informal settlements as well as attempting to overthrow the country’s democratic government.

Knoesen was also convicted for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“The accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm, as part of the sentence,” said NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Leave to appeal application

Nyuswa said Knoesen’s leave to appeal application against his sentence and conviction was dismissed.

“Knoesen was charged together with the Abrams brothers, Errol and Eric, who pleaded guilty to the crimes and were sentenced.”

According to the NPA, during the period December 2018 to 28 November 2019, Knoesen developed a deep-rooted racial hatred for the country’s democratic government.

He apparently sought to justify his beliefs on religious grounds, claiming that God had ordained that he should re-claim South Africa for white people.

“These highly racial views were his motivation to decide to overthrow the government, and indiscriminately kill African people. To further this end, he planned to attack government institutions and more specifically police and military institutions.

“He also identified townships and informal settlements occupied by African persons as targets for attack.”

Biological warfare

Knoesen further explored the possibility of using a biological weapon to infect and kill black people.

“He also had discussions regarding arranging training in urban warfare. The police had, however, become aware of his activities, and on 28 November 2019, he was arrested.

“Documentation relevant to the planning of the attacks, and information relating to the members of the organisation and their cells were also found.”

During police investigations, digital devices were seized including weapons and ammunition. The led evidence of various witnesses including the evidence of his social media administrator, who arranged the plenary meetings.

“This includes the evidence of audio clips and videos he made on social media, as well as the testimony of a digital forensic investigator. The court found him guilty on all counts and was sentenced accordingly.”

