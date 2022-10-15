Marizka Coetzer
SA’s decision to abstain from Ukraine vote shows ‘its diminishing status as strategic leader’

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said the 143 countries which voted for Ukraine was a major turnaround in their favour.

A general view shows voting results during a UN General Assembly emergency meeting to discuss Russian annexations in Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York City on October 12, 2022. - The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's annexations of parts of Ukraine after Moscow vetoed a similar effort in the Security Council. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
While Russia faces overwhelming and ongoing condemnation for attacking Ukraine, people in Chernihiv, a village in the north of Ukraine, are trying to rebuild their lives despite the constant battering from artillery. A Ukrainian tour guide, Oleksandra Fedorenko, said most shops, shopping centres, coffee houses and restaurants in Chernihiv have reopened. Fedorenko said she started working at a bakery coffee shop and business was hard. “Every day we get air raid signals and missile attacks from Russia. At this point, nothing works,” she said. On Wednesday, South Africa was among 35 states which abstained from voting in the United Nations...

