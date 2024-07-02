Sassa reminder: Childcare and disability grant payments disbursed this week

Sassa grant payments for July kicked off on Tuesday. Here's when you can collect your childcare or disability grants this week.

Sassa childcare grant payments for July 2024 are taking place this week, Pictures: Sassa and iStock

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) started its July 2024 grant payments on Tuesday, 2 July with the Older Persons Grant.

The agency distributes permanent social grants to more than 18 million people in the country every month.

Sassa is mandated by law to provide assistance to families in need through its childcare grants. And the next payment of these grants will be later this week. Take a look…

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Tuesday, 2 July 2024 Disability Grants: Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Wednesday, 3 July 2024 Children’s Grants: Thursday, 4 July 2024

How much are Sassa grants in July 2024?

Old Age Grant (Below 75 years old) – R2,180

Old Age Grant (Above 75 years old) – R2,200

War Veterans Grant – R2,200

Disability Grant – R2,180

Foster Child Grant – R1,180

Care Dependency Grant – R2,180

Child Support Grant (CSG) – R530

Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of Child Support Grant)

Grant-in-Aid – R530

Child Support Grant Top-Up Explainer

The Child Support Grant (CSG) Top-Up builds on an existing grant. The relief measure was introduced to improve the lives of orphaned children in the care of relatives.

Who is eligible for a Care Dependency Grant?

If you are a parent, guardian, foster parent or custodian of a child under the age of 18 who requires full-time care due to a mental or physical disability, you can apply for a Care Dependency Grant.

The child must need and have permanent home care.

Child support grant: What to know

To apply for child support from Sassa, your banking records must reflect that your income (as well as that of your spouse) is less than R8 800 per month (if married) and R4 400 per month (if single).

All potential beneficiaries should note they cannot have more than one grant at the same time. You must provide the agency with all your particulars, as well as that of your child.

The child in question must be younger than 18 years of age;

You must be the child’s primary caregiver;

South African citizens, permanent residents, and refugees in the country are eligible;

You must reside permanently in South Africa; and

The child cannot be cared for in a state institution.

Unfortunately, the application forms cannot be downloaded/completed beforehand. Therefore, you will have to visit your nearest Sassa office to apply in person.

What documents do you need?

A certified copy of the applicant’s ID.

Certified copy of the child’s ID and/or birth certificate.

Certified evidence of spousal relationship or marital status (for example, your marriage certificate, divorce decree, death certificate).

Certified copy of the spouse’s ID (if married).

Sassa queries and complaints

Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 ;

; Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322 ;

; E-mail Sassa head office at: grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za ; or

; or Explore a list of Sassa offices across the country HERE.

