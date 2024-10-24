Sassa grant: When and where to collect your money, new black card in November

Sassa has released the November payment dates. Here’s when beneficiaries can collect their grants and how to get your Postbank black card.

Sassa grant payment dates for November 2024 have been announced. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius and supplied

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the payment dates for its various grants for November 2024, as well as provided information on how to replace your gold card with the new Postbank black card.

The agency distributes permanent social grants to more than 18 million people in the country every month.

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 5 November 2024

Tuesday, 5 November 2024 Disability Grants: Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Wednesday, 6 November 2024 Children’s Grants: Thursday, 7 November 2024

This year’s second and final increase kicked in from October. Here are the updated grant payment amounts for November 2024:

Older Person Grant: R2,190

Older Persons (75+ years): R2,210

Disability Grant: R2,190

War Veterans Grant: R2,210

Child Support Grant: R530

Foster Child Grant: R1,180

Care Dependency Grant: R2,190

Grant-in-Aid: R530

Sassa started processing the October payments for the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) on Wednesday, 23 October and will continue to do so until Wednesday, 30 October.

New Sassa card

In September this year, Postbank announced that the new black Mzansi Debit Card will replace the Sassa gold card, previously issued to social grant beneficiaries.

Postbank is urging Sassa grant beneficiaries to collect their new Postbank black cards as soon as possible and avoid waiting until the last minute.

How to find a card replacement location

Dial 120218*3# Select option 1 Choose your province

A list of locations issuing new cards will be provided.

What to bring

A valid ID or temporary ID.

If collecting on behalf of someone, bring the Sassa proxy letter.

Asylum seekers need to bring their official Sassa approval letter.

It’s important to note that Sassa gold cards will remain active in November. The card issuance process is free of charge, and swapping to the new card won’t affect one’s grant payment.

Sick and bedridden Sassa beneficiaries

Postbank has put in place a special programme of home visits to ensure that sick and bedridden beneficiaries are issued black cards from the comfort of their homes. This category of grant recipients need not go to the replacement sites.

Where to collect your permanent grant

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Sassa queries and complaints