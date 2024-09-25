October Sassa grant increase: How much, when and who qualifies

The month of October marks 2024's second Sassa grant increase of the year. Not all recipients stand to benefit though. Here's the latest.

Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for social grants for October. Picture: Sassa.co.za

In February, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the respective South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant increases for 2024 in his Budget Speech, with this year’s second and final increase kicking in from 1 October.

Unfortunately, not all grant beneficiaries will benefit from the increase. With a week remaining before “payday” arrives for the lucky ones, The Citizen unpacks who gets what. Take a look…

Sassa grant increase: Who will benefit?

Not all grant beneficiaries, however, will benefit from this year’s second increase which will be implemented from 1 October. Take a look:

The older person’s grant, disability grant, war veterans grant and care dependency grant will have an increase of R10 in October.

will have an increase of R10 in October. The child support grant only saw one increase of R20 in April and remains unchanged at R530 , as well as the child support top-up grant which still stands at R250 .

only saw one increase of R20 in April and remains unchanged at , as well as the which still stands at . The foster care grant also only had one increase of R50 in April and remains at R1 180.

How much are Sassa grants in October?

With the October increase, older persons beneficiaries between the ages of 60 and 74 will receive R2 190 from October and those above 75 years of age, R2 210.

The disability, child dependency and war veterans grants increase to R2 190.

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant – of which the September payments are taking currently being processed until this Saturday (29 September) – remains unchanged at R370.

Older Persons Grant: Wednesday, 2 October

Wednesday, 2 October Disability Grants: Thursday, 4 October

Thursday, 4 October Children’s Grants: Friday, 5 October

Do pensioners need to reapply to receive their October increase?

If you have been wondering whether you need to reapply for the Sassa older person’s grants in October to be compliant to receive the increase, the answer is, thankfully, “No”.

If you are already receiving a Sassa stipend, you need not reapply.

As a matter of fact, if you’re over 60 years of age and comply with all the necessary criteria to qualify for a government pension you don’t ever have to reapply.

However, to ensure you still qualify for government aid, your grant may occasionally be reviewed. You will be notified three months in advance of the date when the review will take place.

Similarly, if you do not claim for three consecutive months it will be cancelled.

The latter is the only reasonable scenario when you may have to reapply for Sassa older persons grants.

Where to collect your permanent grant

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Sassa queries and complaints

Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 ;

; Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322 ;

; E-mail Sassa head office at: grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za ; or

; or Explore a list of Sassa offices across the country HERE.

