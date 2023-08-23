Sassa grant: How much, when and where to collect in September

Everything you need to know about Sassa social grant payments for September 2023. Take a look at the latest update.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the payment dates for various social grants for the month of September.

Millions of vulnerable people rely on grants to access basic goods and services.

According to Sassa, all grant payments – besides the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant – can still be collected from South African Post Office (Sapo) branches.

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 5 September

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 6 September

Children’s Grant and all other grants – Thursday, 7 September

Here’s how much Sassa grants will be for September

The most recent increase in Sassa grants was implemented in April, with the next increase of R10 set for 1 October 2023.

Here are the September Sassa grant payments:

Old Age Grant (Below 75 years old) – R2,080

Old Age Grant (Above 75 years old) – R2,100

War Veterans Grant – R2,100

Disability Grant – R2,080

Foster Child Grant – R1,120

Care Dependency Grant – R2,080

Child Support Grant – R500

Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of child support grant)

Grant-in-Aid – R480

The Child Support Grant Top-Up is not a new grant but builds upon an existing grant. The relief measure was introduced to improve the lives of orphaned children.

Call for extension of R350 SRD grant

The Department of Social Development's (DSD) call in July for an extension of the R350 grant for another two years, has resulted in an extension until 31 March 2024.

The grant was initially introduced in May 2020 as a measure to provide financial relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the department, the scope of the grant from which about seven million people benefit extends to South African citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and special permit holders between the ages of 18 and 60 years with a monthly income below R624, “who have insufficient means, who do not receive social grants on behalf of herself/ himself or who are not contributing to or eligible for UIF payment, and have no financial support from any other source”.

Sassa gold card update: What to know

Earlier this year, thousands of grant recipients struggled to have their Sassa gold cards renewed due to the closure of multiple post offices.

In a statement, Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako said social grant recipients can continue to use their expired cards until December 2023 at ATMs and merchant Point of Sale (Pos) withdrawals without the need to collect new cards or switch to other banks.

“Postbank is going to replace the cards before the end of December 2023 in line with the directive of the South African Reserve Bank,” Diako said.

Cardless payment of Sassa grants

While grant recipients wait to have their new cards issued, Diako said a new method of paying that does not require a physical card, has been introduced. Beneficiaries whose cards have expired can receive their grants at Shoprite, Boxer, Usave, Pick n Pay and OK Foods.

“To use this new method, Sassa beneficiaries just need to bring their identity documents and their Sassa card pin code to any of the participating retailers,” Diako explained.

“At the till point, they will be asked to validate their identity and enter their cellphone number, and then enter their pin to receive their payment. The process is fast, free, and safe,” he added.

Beneficiaries are also able to use their Sassa gold cards as normal debit cards to make purchases in-store.

Where to collect your grant

Sassa national spokesperson Moabi Pitsi has urged beneficiaries to rather make use of alternative ways to access their funds than through post office branches. These include the following:

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient grant payment method as beneficiaries can access their money at any time after the payment is made by Sassa.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected retailers around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where grant beneficiaries can collect their money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and beneficiaries may only collect their grant payment for a few hours during a grant payment cycle.

