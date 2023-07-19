Approved for the R350 grant but still don’t have a pay date? Here’s what to do

By Kyle Zeeman

The South African Social Security Agency has told those who been approved to get the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant but not yet got a payment date to update their banking details.

The grant was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to help those most vulnerable. It has been extended several time, most recently to March 2024.

While the grant has helped millions, many others have not been able to access the service. Among the biggest complaints is long waiting times between being approved for the grant and getting a payment date.

Responding to this, the agency said anyone who was approved to get the grant more than a month ago but still hasn’t got a date should update their banking details.

Banking details can be updated on Sassa’s SRD website to “fast track payments”.

It also encouraged those who don’t have bank accounts to open one.

“It is recommended clients open their own bank accounts with an institution of their choice as it will assist them to take ownership of their funds and collection”.

The agency has previously said using a bank accounts is the easiest method of getting the grant.

CAN I STILL GET MY GRANT VIA CASHSEND?

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi told The Citizen the Cashsend payment option is available after early teething issues when the grant was introduced.

HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE APPLYING FOR THE GRANT?

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu told parliament earlier this year the agency received more than 13.5-million applications for the grant by the end of January. Of these, more than 716,000 were graduates.



She added between 7.4-million and 7.8-million applications were approved every month.

