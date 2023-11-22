Sassa R350 grant: Will beneficiaries get paid before Christmas?

Some festive relief: Sassa SRD grant payments will be paid earlier in December due to Christmas. Get the latest update here.

Sassa has assured beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant that payments will be processed before Christmas. Photo: Flickr/GCIS

Managed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), the Department of Social Development‘s R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is in its third cycle, helping more than 7.5 million eligible South Africans since May 2020.

In his Medium-Term Budget Speech (MTBPS) at the beginning of November, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that National Treasury had allocated an additional R34 billion to aid the continuation of the programme for another year.

The much-contested grant was supposed to come to an end next year, but the extension pushes that back to March 2025.

Sassa’s new structured payment for SRD grant

Instead of the fixed payment schedules of Sassa’s permanent grants, the date of the R350 grant payments was not specified up until September this year. This because the department needs to verify recipients’ eligibility on a monthly basis.

The payment for the grants is now made at the end of every month from the 25th. However, with Christmas falling in that period, grants will be paid earlier.

The last SRD grant payment for the year will therefore be made from 18 to 22 December.

During this payment week, Sassa strongly recommends recipients check their Sassa status on the SRD website to confirm the exact date their grant payment will be in their bank accounts.

Grant recipients should bear in mind that it takes around two to three working days for funds to reflect in a beneficiary’s account after the payment has been processed.

SRD applicants can check their payment, balance status or pending application status online at www.statuscheck.co.za.

Who is eligible for the SRD grant?

According to the Department of Social Development, the scope of the grant extends to South African citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and special permit holders between the ages of 18 and 60 years with a monthly income below R624, “who have insufficient means, who do not receive social grants on behalf of herself/ himself or who are not contributing to or eligible for UIF payment, and have no financial support from any other source”.

How to check SRD grant application status via phone

Dial 080 060 1011, and

Provide your ID number.

Collection options

Sassa offers multiple ways to receive your R350 grant payment.

1. Bank account

If you’re a recipient of the SRD grant, you can opt to have the payment directly deposited into your bank account. This method ensures prompt access to your funds as soon as they’re available.

2. Cash Send

For individuals without a personal bank account, the Cash Send payment option is available for receiving the SRD grant payment.

This method requires your ID number and phone number for access. You’ll need a cellphone with a registered number and valid identification for this collection method.

3. Retail Stores

Numerous retail stores across the country facilitate R350 grant collection. Notable options include Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and Boxer stores.

