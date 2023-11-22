No, OR Tambo is not selling luggage for R38

OR Tambo International Airport does not have an overflow of luggage for sale.

OR Tambo International Airport has debunked a social media post claiming it is selling lost baggage for R38.

The post said: “Every three months, the airport warehouse is overflowing and we are forced to sell the luggage we could not return for only R38.”

“Please be aware that this is a baggage scam, and we strongly advise passengers not to fall for it,” OR Tambo airport warned.

Please be aware that this is a baggage scam, and we strongly advise passengers not to fall for it. https://t.co/aiXH5OT4xD pic.twitter.com/11KiuFTyVi November 20, 2023

ALSO READ: Scammers abound this festive season

Sassa scam alert: There is no burial cover

Meanwhile, last month, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) also said a post claiming it offered burial cover was false.

Sassa dismissed social media claims that it offers burial cover to those who qualify.

The scam post reads: “Unfortunately, it is not enough. People under the age of 65 years get up to R5 million coverage from this government-regulated programme. Premium starts at 183 a month.”

In another attempt to scam people using Sassa, a post claimed that a R700 grant would be introduced in January and applications were open. It said more than 675 000 citizens would receive the grant as part of Sassa’s 2023 budget.

ALSO READ: Do South Africans open the door for scammers?

Last year, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi advised people to check where the information is coming from and whether it is Sassa’s verified account.

Several fraudulent job postings also circulated on social media claiming that Sassa has more than 100 000 job openings for individuals aged between 16 and 35.

The posts offer a salary range of R176 310 to R207 681 per year, excluding benefits.

Scams keep rolling in

Another post last year claimed that grant recipients have won up to R85 000 from Sassa.

The post read: “It is important to note that in addition to providing a reference number, a contact number is also given to claim the funds.”

This was all a rouse to scam unsuspecting citizens.

Sassa has warned the public against the dissemination of false information, saying the agency is not offering any grant promotion and that the SMS is not from the agency.

ALSO READ: SCAM: No, Sassa isn’t hiring 160 000 new employees