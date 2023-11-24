Sassa festive season grant: When, how much and where to collect in December and January

Will Sassa pay December grants before Christmas and is there an end-of-year bonus? Our festive update also includes January payment dates.

Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for social grants for December and January. Photo: Sassa.co.za

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the payment dates for its various social grants over the festive period which includes December and January.

In reply to whether a double payment will be made in December, Sassa reiterated that there are no end-of-year bonus and that beneficiaries receive the same payment for 12 months per year.

Older Persons Grant – 1 December 2023

Disability Grant – 4 December 2023

Children’s Grants – 5 December 2023

Payment dates for January

Older Persons Grant – 3 January 2024

Disability Grants – 4 January 2024

Children’s Grants – 5 January 2024

What are the various Sassa grant payment amounts?

The most recent increase in grants was implemented on 1 October 2023. The updated Sassa grant payment amounts are as follow:

Old Age Grant (Below 75 years old) – R2 090

Old Age Grant (Above 75 years old) – R2 110

War Veterans Grant – R2 110

Disability Grant – R2 090

Foster Child Grant – R1 130

Care Dependency Grant – R2 090

Child Support Grant – R510

Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of Child Support Grant)

Grant-in-Aid – R480

The Child Support Grant Top-Up is not a new grant, but builds upon an existing grant. The relief measure was introduced to improve the lives of orphaned children.

Child Support Grant: How it works and when can individuals over 18 still qualify?

The Child Support Grant (CSG) assists lower-income households. To qualify for the CSG grant, the primary caregiver (parent, grandparent or main responsible party) must be a South African citizen or have permanent residency.

Their annual income should not exceed R52 800 for single individuals or R105 600 for married couples. Non-parent caregivers need to provide proof of primary caregiving.

Children under 18 years old living with the primary caregiver, who is not paid to care for them, are eligible for Child Support Grant payments. The child must not be in state care, and both caregiver and child must reside in South Africa. The grant does not apply to more than six non-legally adopted or biological children.

However, according to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, more than 110 000 individuals over the age of 18 are still benefitting from the CSG as long as they are currently still enrolled in high school.

In 2022, 112,545 learners over 18 were receiving the grant.

SRD grant payment dates for December

Sassa payments for the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will be processed from 18 to 22 December.

Good news for Sassa gold card holders

The agency has recently assured beneficiaries using Sassa gold cards that their grants will still be paid into their expired cards in December 2023, as well as all subsequent months.

For more information, visit www.postbank.co.za or contact Postbank Customer Care at 0800 535 455.

Where to collect your grant

Sassa national spokesperson Moabi Pitsi has urged beneficiaries to make use of alternative ways to access their funds rather than through post office branches. These include the following:

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenien payment method as beneficiaries can access their money at any time after the payment is made by Sassa.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected retailers around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where grant beneficiaries can collect their money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and beneficiaries may only collect their grant payment for a few hours during a grant payment cycle.

