True or false? Sassa set to introduce ‘new R700 grant’

A message pertaining to a new R700 Sassa grant for people under the age of 65 are currently doing the rounds.

A message urging South Africans under the age of 65 to apply for a new R700 grant from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) have spread like wildfire on WhatsApp and Facebook, causing widespread confusion among grant beneficiaries.

Many individuals have been led to believe that they can apply for this supposed new lifeline to assist the needy and vulnerable in our society.

Sassa has officially denied the existence of such a grant and issued a warning that these messages are part of an elaborate scam intended to deceive people and steal their personal information.

The agency has confirmed that it is also collaborating with other governmental bodies, like the Department of Social Development (DSD), to crack down on fraudulent activities and protect the public.

Here’s what you need to know about the “R700 Grant Scam”, how to protect yourself, and Sassa’s legitimate grants.

Sassa R700 Grant Scam

The message features the official Sassa branding, in an attempt to trick South Africans into sharing sensitive information.

The fraudulent message includes the following:

False Eligibility: It incorrectly states that all South Africans under the age of 65 qualify for a R700 payment. Fake Online Application: A link is provided for registration, urging people to sign up to claim the grant. Exaggerated Reach: The scam suggests that over 675,000 South Africans will benefit from this supposed grant in 2024.

How to spot Sassa scams

To avoid falling victim to the R700 Grant Scam, it’s crucial to understand why it’s false:

No Official Announcement : Sassa has not communicated any R700 grant payment. All official updates come through verified channels, such as the agency’s official website and social media platforms.

: Sassa has not communicated any R700 grant payment. All official updates come through verified channels, such as the agency’s official website and social media platforms. Suspicious Registration Process : In contrast to the scam’s suggestion, Sassa does not require online registrations for grants. The scammers use suspicious links to lure individuals into providing personal information.

: In contrast to the scam’s suggestion, Sassa does not require online registrations for grants. The scammers use suspicious links to lure individuals into providing personal information. Unprofessional Presentation : The fake messages often contain grammatical errors and unprofessional language – signs that should raise a red flag.

: The fake messages often contain grammatical errors and unprofessional language – signs that should raise a red flag. Lack of Verified Sources: Legitimate Sassa announcements are always backed by official documentation or appear on their recognized platforms.

How to protect yourself from the R700 Grant Scam

Sassa has offered several tips to keep citizens safe from these type of scams:

Verify Information: Always check Sassa’s official communication platforms before taking any action: Website: www.sassa.gov.za; X: @OfficialSASSA and Facebook: SASSA Official Page Avoid Unknown Links: Scammers often use links to phishing sites that steal personal and financial data. Never click on unfamiliar or suspicious links. Check for Professionalism: Authentic communications are well-written, with proper grammar and consistent formatting. Poor language is often a sign of a scam. Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter a message like the R700 Grant Scam, report it to Sassa or the South African Police Service (SAPS). You can also make use of Sassa’s fraud hotline at 0800 60 10 11.

You’ve been scammed: Here’s what to do

If you have mistakenly provided personal information or clicked on a phishing link related to the R700 Grant Scam, follow these steps to protect yourself:

Change Your Passwords : Update the passwords for any accounts connected to your personal information, including email and banking apps.

: Update the passwords for any accounts connected to your personal information, including email and banking apps. Monitor Your Bank Accounts : Regularly review your bank statements for any unauthorized transactions and report them to your bank immediately.

: Regularly review your bank statements for any unauthorized transactions and report them to your bank immediately. Notify Authorities: Contact Sassa, SAPS, or a cybersecurity expert to report the incident and receive guidance on next steps.

Legitimate SASSA Grants: What You Should Know

While the R700 Grant Scam is a hoax, SASSA does offer a variety of legitimate permanent grants. They are:

Child Support Grant

Old Age Pension

Disability Grant

Foster Child Grant

Care Dependency Grant

Grant-in-Aid

All of these grants follow a regulated application process.

