Sassa grant: Here are the payment dates for April

Sassa social grants increase for 2025 are effective from April 2025 and will be distributed this week. Here are the exact dates.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants for April 2025 will be paid out this week.

Sassa grant recipients will receive higher payments than usual starting from 1 April 2025, following Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement of increased social grant amounts for the year.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons pension grant, Disability grant, War Veterans grant, Care Dependency grant, Foster Child grant, Child Support grant, Child Support grant Top-Up and Grant-in-aid.

ALSO READ: Confirmed! Early payment for ALL Sassa grants in April

Sassa grant payment dates

Older Persons Grant – Wednesday, 2 April 2025

Disability Grant – Thursday, 3 April 2025

Children’s Grants – Friday, 4 April 2025

Sassa grant increases:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants increased by R130 to R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant increased by R135 to R2 335;

War Veterans Grant increased by R130 to R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant increased by R130 to R2 315;

Child Support Grant increased by R30 to R560;

Foster Care Grant increased by R70 to R1 250;

SRD Grant remains R370

ALSO READ: Social grant card switch: 800 000 beneficiaries will have to collect their money at Sassa office

Sassa Gold cards still effective

Despite the deadline for the Sassa gold card on 20 March 2025, Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe confirmed on Friday, 28 March, an extended deadline until the end of May.

Mbengashe requested that recipients continue to use their gold cards as usual and not queue at post office branches.

“If you still have your Sassa gold card, please do not use the post office. Please use your card to access your grant.

“We are insisting that you please do not use the post office as they will not service you if you go to them out of choice because you still have your gold card,” she said.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on 27 March that roughly 800 000 of the 2.6 million recipients affected have yet to convert their cards.

Furthermore, Mbengashe urged all grant recipients to collect their new Postbank black cards as they will have no other option after May.

“It is quite important that people please use these two months because after that, there will be no alternatives. We will not be providing alternatives for people to access their grants,” said Mbengashe.

The gold card will expire at the end of May, and while grants will still be paid into bank accounts, the funds will not be accessible without the new black card.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale.

NOW READ: Sassa grant gold card now works for two more months